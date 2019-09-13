Still Time to Register for MUM-T’s the Word

MUM-T’s the Word at an Association of Naval Aviation No. 18 panel hosted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. The TPP ANA panel, Manned plus Unmanned: Agile, Lethal, Effective, will be presented with the help of RADM Brian Corey, program manager PEO.

Panelists for the event include Col. James “Chewy” Frey, Branch Head Aviation Weapons Requirement Unmanned Systems, HQMC. Other invited panelists include Capt. Michael “WooG” Wosje, OPNAV; and Capt. Craig T. Mattingly, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing ELEVEN, representing CPRG and CNAL.

The event will be held at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Flight Technology Hall at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park from 5:30 to 7 pm. $15 paid in advance before noon Sept. 18. All young professionals who are 35 and younger can register for the ANA Panel program for just $10 in advance, or $25 at the door. Register here.

Attire is business casual/military uniform of the day.

REFUND POLICY:

TPP does not provide refunds for canceled registrations. Proceeds after expenses go toward the Association of Naval Aviation Squadron No. 18 scholarship fund and other STEM programs and initiatives in Southern Maryland.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

