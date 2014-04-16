STEM Students Soar in Flight-Simulator Class

The Patuxent Partnership is pleased to announce that the Pax River Flight Academy is now accepting applications for the 2014-2015 school year.

The Flight Academy, located at the Dr. James A. Forrest Technology and Career Center in Leonardtown, Maryland, uses a flight-simulator-based classroom. It combines the thrill of flight, aviation missions, game playing and critical thinking to engage St. Mary’s County students in a learning environment that will foster interest in STEM-related careers.

This classroom — the first of its kind in the mid-Atlantic – naturally builds upon Southern Maryland’s aviation heritage. It was developed through the robust partnerships among The Patuxent Partnership, the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division – NAWCAD, St. Mary’s County Public Schools, the University of West Florida, TEQgames and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

“Patuxent Partnership members are keenly aware of the urgency to show our students how terrific STEM careers can be,” says Bonnie Green, executive director of The Patuxent Partnership. “An aviation classroom environment is the ideal setting for sparking interest in big ideas in students, who will carry our industry into the future.”

The Pax River Flight Academy is an elective open to students in grades 10 – 12. Students must meet certain academic requirements, especially in mathematics; Algebra 2 is recommended. Students accepted into the flight academy program will attend the 90-minute class at the Forrest Technology Center, Monday through Friday, throughout the academic year.

The flight academy also offers an after-school program for middle school students. Those selected for this program will attend one weekly session. Interested students should contact their school’s academic counselor to ensure eligibility and obtain a program application.

Transportation will be provided for both high school and middle school attendees.

Lyn Whitmer, Flight Academy Coordinator and Instructor, is a retired naval aviator with 28 years of service. He has flown more than 40 different aircraft, accumulating more than 4,500 hours of flight time. His multiple operational sea tours included Operation Desert Shield / Storm. Mr. Whitmer served as Commanding Officer, U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, from September 1995 to June 1997.

Additional details on the Pax River Flight Academy can be found on the Forrest Technology Center’s webpage or through individual school counselors. Parents and students may also contact Forrest Technology Center Counselors, Diana Kraft or Rose Adams, at 301-475-0242 for more information.

