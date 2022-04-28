STEM-ING Inspires the Next Generation

(Photo courtesy of The Patuxent Partnership)

The Patuxent Partnership‘s STEM-ING 2022 will offer Southern Maryland middle school girls a variety of workshops focused on STEM and an opportunity to interact with women in STEM careers. The event will be held from 8:30 am to 4 pm May 21 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

STEM-ING (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – Inspiring the Next Generation) is designed to empower girls through STEM education and inspire future careers in STEM through interactions with local, positive STEM role models.

Throughout the event, students will hear from a panel of local STEM “Wonder Women” and interact with the many volunteers from local STEM organizations. Students will get to choose their activities for the day from eight workshops including Coding with Robots (Robotics), 3…2…1…Blast Off! (Rocket Science), A Plant’s Life in Action (Photosynthesis), To Be or Not To Be Afraid: Radiation, and more.

Students will also be provided lunch, snacks, T-shirt, and sponsor goodie bags with registration.

Tickets and more information about the 2022 event can be found here.

The Patuxent Partnership and NAWCAD are working to increase STEM career awareness through practical and interactive efforts and to build the community’s STEM pipeline. STEM-ING is a catalyst for young girls to explore STEM education and see themselves in STEM careers, from research scientists to aviators. For more about the 2022 STEM-ING event, go to its website.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.