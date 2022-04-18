STEM-ING Is Back in 2022

NAWCAD and The Patuxent Partnership announce the Inspiring the Next Generation! STEM-ING event will be held Saturday, May 21.

STEM-ING is an annual event empowering Southern Maryland middle school girls through STEM.

The event will be held on the St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus beginning at 8:30 am. Order tickets here.

Here is the event’s tentative schedule:

8:45 – 9:30 am Student check-in

9:30 -10:15 am Opening ceremonies and keynote speaker

10:25- 11:15 am Workshop 1

11:30 am – 12:30 pm Lunch and Wonder Women Speaker Panel

12:35 – 1 pm Group picture

1:10 – 2:00 pm Workshop 2

2:05 – 3 pm Workshop 3 and evaluations

3:05 – 3:30 pm Closing ceremonies

3:30 pm Student check-out and parent/guardian pickup

Workshop descriptions

There are eight workshops to choose from. Students will participate in three hands-on workshops during the event. Workshop space is limited, and availability is on a first-come, first-served basis. Students’ top workshop choices may not be guaranteed. If the students’ first choices are not granted due to availability, then the registrant will be placed in their backup workshop choice or another available workshop. Workshop descriptions are provided below. Desired workshops will be selected during registration.

1. Coding with Robots

Join the Girls Who Code Club to learn about the world of computer science and get some hands-on coding experience. In this workshop, you’ll learn the logic of programming through block coding and conditional statements. You will also have the chance to create code for two different robots, Finch and Gizmo, to make them perform tricks. You’ll have a blast in this workshop exploring the world of coding.

2. Door Number Three

In this workshop, you’ll simulate the role of the game show contestant playing to win a prize solving the “Monty Hall Problem”. The workshop will explain which strategy gives the best chance of winning based on basic probability and then let you take a shot at solving it yourself. Winners will receive a prize at the end of the workshop.

3. FABLab – Robotics and Programming

The FABLab is NAWCAD’s mobile prototyping and technology lab, and it will be at STEM-ING this year! You’ll get to tour the FABLab, checking out equipment like 3D printers, lasers, and more. Then you will get some hands-on experience with constructing a robot and creating a program which can control the robot’s functions using an Arduino.

4. The Glossy Details

Have you ever wondered how lip gloss is made? Or how scientists select colors and flavors for lip gloss? You will learn the answers to these questions in this workshop which focuses on chemistry and chemical engineering principles to create stylish makeup. Then use these principles to create your own self-made lip gloss!

Note: This workshop is not recommended for students with any food or skin allergies. Prior parent consent and waiver will be required for the workshop.

5. Manufacturing Melodies

Did you know music actually involves science and engineering? It does, and Manufacturing Melodies will teach you all about the design of musical instruments. You’ll get to design and make your own instrument and then play a song to prove you’ve got the engineering concepts down pat. Let’s make some melodies together.

6. A Plant’s Life in Action

So … what exactly do plants eat? In A Plant’s Life in Action, you’ll learn about photosynthesis and how it’s vital for both plants and humans. This workshop features a “hands-on” experiment with live plants and will allow you to witness photosynthesis in action! Experiment with different factors to see what can alter the photosynthesis process. And learn about female botanists that have made major impacts in their field.

7. 3…2…1…Blast Off!

It’s not like it’s rocket science … oh wait, yes it is! In this workshop, you will be able to build rockets using nothing but straws, cardboard fins and molding clay! You’ll use a launcher to send it flying through the air, propelled by your own force. After the launch, learn how you can change the shape, size, and design of the rocket to make it fly higher, farther, or faster! Learn how the size, weight, thrust, and trajectory of a rocket can change how high and far the rocket can fly.

8. To Be or Not To Be Afraid: Radiation

You might be thinking Spider-Man, but sorry, no superhero-turning radioactive spiders here. In this workshop, you’ll learn about objects around you every day that are actually radioactive! You’ll work in a group to learn how to shield radiation and construct a cloud chamber to observe radiation with your own eyes. Guided by an expert in this scary subject, you’ll find out just how afraid – or not – you should be of radiation.

For more information, click here.

Questions? Email [email protected]

