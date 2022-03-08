St. Mary’s Group Tours Chestertown YMCA

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

A group from St. Mary’s County recently made a visit to Maryland’s Eastern Shore to tour the new Kent County Family YMCA.

A new YMCA opened in Chestertown on January 10. The facility is part of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, which operates 11 centers.

The YMCA of the Chesapeake is a nonprofit, Christian-based organization committed to helping people reach their full potential in spirit, mind, and body.

The 55,000-square-foot center in Kent County already has 3,600 members. There is a heated, salt-water pool with sauna, where all Kent County fifth-graders will learn to swim, the high school swim team will practice, and members of the public can swim laps. The center also has a fitness room, programs for people living with Parkinson’s disease, and rooms set up for children. There is a gymnasium with six basketball nets and capacity for pickleball that had 60 seniors playing there just before the St. Mary’s group arrived.

“All just terrific. Inspiring. Exciting. Hopeful,” said Marcia Greenberg, a local community activist on the tour.

Taylor Smith, the new executive director of the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, also joined the tour.

The St. Mary’s County commissioners received a task force briefing March 1 on the proposed YMCA to be built in Great Mills. Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, is a member of the county task force.