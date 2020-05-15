St. Mary’s Begins Plans to Reopen Businesses

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 15, 2020

St. Mary’s County government officials announce plans to gradually reopen some retail, houses of worship and some personal services, such as barbershops and beauty salons.

Local businesses are encouraged to review the state guidelines and to take a Back to Business pledge.

As recovery begins, officials ask residents to maintain physical distancing, keep gatherings to 10 or less, wear face coverings, and follow all safe health precautions.

Residents may access the St. Mary’s County COVID19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery, the Maryland Strong Back to Business Pledge and the guidelines here.

Updated Statistics Friday, May 15

The Maryland Department of Health website, as of 10 am Friday, May 15, reports the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland is at 36,986.

All data provided by the state health department is preliminary and is subject to change based on additional reporting. Information for cases by ZIP code and cases and deaths by race represent data that is available to MDH. Data for ZIP codes with 7 or fewer cases is suppressed. MDH is continuously evaluating its data and reporting systems and will make updates as more data becomes available. Click here.

Reported cases in Southern Maryland: 290 in St. Mary’s County, 228 in Calvert County, and 829 in Charles County.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offered this information as of 10 am Friday, May 15:

Confirmed Cases in St. Mary’s County Residents: 290

Deaths: 9

Negative Test Results: 1,970*

Hospitalizations: 49**

Recovered and Released From Isolation: 122

Male: 167

Female: 122

Data not available/not identified: 1

Case Breakdown by Race/Ethnicity:

African-American/Black: 100

Caucasian/White: 117

Hispanic/Latino: 15

Other or Not Identified: 58

Case Breakdown in Long-term Care Facilities***

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

Residents: 76

Staff: 19

Chesapeake Shores

Residents: 1

Staff: 2

St. Mary’s Nursing Center

Residents: 0

Staff: 0

Please note: Due to a technical issue, local zip code mapping will be delayed until further notice.

*Laboratories reporting results electronically through the National Electronic Data Surveillance System – Data from January 1, 2020 – present.

**Number of St. Mary’s County residents who have been hospitalized at any hospital in Maryland due to COVID-19. Data is not reflective of current patient status. Emergency Department visits removed from total count.

***For additional information on cases in congregate facility settings, visit the Maryland Health Care Facilities Resource Page.

St. Mary’s data will be updated at least daily by noon at the county health department’s website linked to above.

The Maryland Department of Health offered this statewide information as of 10 am Friday, May 15:

Confirmed Cases in Maryland: 36,986

Negative Test Results: 145,840

Number of Deaths: 1,792

Number of Probable Deaths: 119

Current Hospitalized: 1,496

Acute Care: 898

Intensive Care: 598

Ever Hospitalized: 6,679

Released from Isolation: 2,685

Male: 17,674

Female: 19,312

Maryland residents can now see the number of cases by ZIP code. Click on the state’s website linked to above.

Detention Center Testing Initiative Announced

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with St. Mary’s County Health Department and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has launched a universal testing strategy for inmates and employees of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

“Testing has been going very well this week,” Corrections Major Deborah L. Diedrich said. “Inmates at our detention center are your neighbors and family members and we take great strides to ensure their health and welfare, in addition to our Corrections Officers and civilians who work alongside them on a daily basis.”

The St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center has been working closely with SMCHD and other community partners during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the continued protection of the health and safety of incarcerated persons and staff.

Preparedness and response efforts have aligned with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the management of COVID-19 in correctional and detention facilities, including visitor restrictions, daily monitoring of staff and inmate symptoms, use and ongoing stock assessment of personal protective equipment (PPE), and planning for isolation and treatment if needed.

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to work closely with our health partners – the St. Mary’s County Health Department and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital – as we navigate through these challenging times. I am proud of our community partnership and the progress we are making to keep our residents safe,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said.

