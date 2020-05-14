MD’s Stay-at-Home Order Is Lifted

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan has announced the beginning of the first stage of the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery, which includes moving from a stay-at-home order to a safer-at-home public health advisory and the gradual reopenings of retail, manufacturing, houses of worship, and some personal services. The new advisory goes into effect at 5 pm Friday, May 15.

The first stage will be implemented with a flexible, community-based approach that empowers individual jurisdictions to make decisions regarding the timing of reopenings.

“As we begin Stage One of our recovery, I want to assure every Marylander who may feel uneasy, and anyone who is concerned that we are moving either too quickly or too slowly, that each and every decision we make is both fact-based and science-based and made only after extensive consultation with our expert Coronavirus Recovery Team,” Gov. Hogan said. “We are continually monitoring this crisis, we remain focused on the clusters, outbreaks, and hotspots, and I can assure you that we remain ready to quickly and decisively respond to any changes in the facts on the ground, and that we will continue to attack this virus with every single tool at our disposal.”

Updated Statistics Thursday, May 14

The Maryland Department of Health website, as of 10 am Thursday, May 14, reports the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland is at 35,903.

All data provided by the state health department is preliminary and is subject to change based on additional reporting. Information for cases by ZIP code and cases and deaths by race represent data that is available to MDH. Data for ZIP codes with 7 or fewer cases is suppressed. MDH is continuously evaluating its data and reporting systems and will make updates as more data becomes available. Click here.

Reported cases in Southern Maryland: 266 in St. Mary’s County, 225 in Calvert County, and 796 in Charles County.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offered this information as of Wednesday, May 13:

Confirmed Cases in St. Mary’s County Residents: 266

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 1788*

Recovered and Released From Isolation: 119

Male: 149

Female: 117

Case Breakdown by Race/Ethnicity:

African-American/Black: 99

Caucasian/White: 116

Hispanic/Latino: 15

Other or Not Identified: 36

*Number of St. Mary’s County residents who have been hospitalized at any hospital in Maryland due to COVID-19. Data is not reflective of current patient status.

**Additional laboratories now reporting results electronically through the National Electronic Data Surveillance System – Data from January 1, 2020 – present.

St. Mary’s data will be updated at least daily by noon at the county health department’s website linked to above.

The Maryland Department of Health offered this statewide information as of 10 am Thursday, May 14:

Confirmed Cases in Maryland: 35,903

Negative Test Results: 142,551

Number of Deaths: 1,748

Number of Probable Deaths: 118

Current Hospitalized: 1,538

Acute Care: 969

Intensive Care: 569

Ever Hospitalized: 6,553

Released from Isolation: 2,569

Male: 17,123

Female: 18,780

Maryland residents can now see the number of cases by ZIP code. Click on the state’s website linked to above.

May 14 Updates:

St. Mary’s Project Graduation Events Are Canceled

St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz and the State’s Attorney’s Office has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Project Graduation events.

This year, the unfortunate realities of the COVID-19 school closures and related safety measures have made it impossible to plan and execute this 36-year-old program. The state’s attorney’s office will work to find alternative ways to celebrate the 2020 high school graduates and to promote drug- and alcohol-free celebrations during the graduation season.

Mr. Fritz wishes to thank the community partners for their continuing and enduring support; specifically, the Optimist Clubs of the 7th District, Lexington Park, Mechanicsville, Tall Timbers and other local clubs, the Lexington Park, Leonardtown and Mechanicsville Rescue Squads, the Patuxent Naval Air Station Command Staff, the Patuxent River Morale, Welfare and Recreation Drill Hall and administrative staffs, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, the St. Mary’s County Public Schools, the St. Mary’s County commissioners, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.

Notice of Public Meeting Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization

The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization will conduct a Technical Advisory Committee public teleconference meeting Friday, May 15, 2020, from 10 to 11 am at the Main Meeting Room of the Chesapeake Building, St Mary’s County Government, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD.

At this meeting, the TAC will review the Unified Planning Work Program Fiscal Year 2021 and the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), FY 2021-2024 reports.

Copies of the Transportation Improvement Program FY 2021 – 2024 and the Unified Work Program FY 21 are available upon request by calling 301-475-4200, EXT. 1500 or from the Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Commission website.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the public is not allowed to be physically present, but may view the meeting on Channel 95 or the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube channel. Citizens may also listen by calling 301-579-7236, access code 963443.

For further information contact Kwasi Bosompem, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 301-475-4200 ext. 71507 or Kwasi.Bosompem@stmarysmd.com.