St. Mary’s Airport Seeks Food Trucks

Posted by Wildewood Group on Monday, December 9, 2019 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County government is interested in receiving expressions of interest from Food Truck Vendors to establish food service at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport Terminal at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD.

Food service would include daily operations Monday through Friday under a schedule mutually agreed upon by the vendor and the county. Lunch service is a requirement and breakfast and/or dinner service would be at the discretion of the vendor. Friday lunch business may be less than other days of the week. Food would be prepared in the truck and served from the terminal to customers. It is anticipated that multiple vendors could be required to fill out the weekly schedule with one vendor per meal time or day.

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is six miles northwest of NAS Patuxent River. Access to the airport is via MD Route 235 and Airport Road. The airport has experienced vast growth over the last year. S. Hunt Aero has completed five new office buildings and two new business hangars. One of the hangars holds an aircraft maintenance shop that draws transient aircraft for repairs. In addition to these potential food truck patrons, the University of Maryland has begun building a new classroom at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, next door to the airport.

There are approximately 200 employees working at the airport for the various employers and about 150 more between the University System of Maryland and Southern Maryland faculty and students and the Holly Buildings in the Wildewood Properties also on Airport Road.

In addition to employees, the airport terminal building is slated for renovations into more office suites. Currently, one flight school is in the terminal and the Civil Air Patrol conducts cadet training at the terminal every Wednesday evening. The airport has planes that fly daily as well as 180 based aircraft on the airport.

The point of contact is the airport manager at Allison.Swint@stmarysmd.com. Site visits to inspect the terminal building may be scheduled with a representative from the county. Arrangements for the site visit must be made through Ms. Swint at 301-475-4200, ext. 73511.

One original Expression of Interest must be received by the St. Mary’s County Airport Manager by 2 pm December 18, 2019, via email to Allison.Swint@stmarysmd.com. The subject line of the email shall read: EOI for Airport Food Truck Service. Requests for extensions will not be granted.