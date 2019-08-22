SPACECOM Standup Aug. 29

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, August 22, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Space Command to launch Aug. 29, 2019, reports Defense News. Upon its standup, SPACECOM head Gen. Jay Raymond will inherit 87 units, covering missile warning, satellite operations, space control, and space support. Gen. Raymond has previously said he expects to start with about 642 personnel pulled from US Strategic Command.

A former VA physician is charged with the deaths of three veterans, reports The Washington Post. Pathologist Robert Morris Levy covered up years of on-the-job drug and alcohol use that caused him to misread thousands of fluid and tissue samples of ill patients. He was indicted on three counts of involuntary manslaughter and 28 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, and false statements to law enforcement officials.

More than 60 percent of the hundreds of military suicides each year happen at home with a personally owned firearm. A new study suggests confiscating personal weapons from suicidal service members, reports Military Times. The report comes a week before behavioral health and other experts gather in Nashville, TN, for VA and DoD’s joint annual suicide prevention conference.

Americans annually spent between $120B and $145B on cocaine, meth, marijuana, and heroin between 2006 and 2016 reports UPI, HealthDay News. In comparison, Americans spent an estimated $158B on alcohol in 2017, according to another analysis.

President Donald Trump promises continued US presence in Afghanistan amid withdrawal talks, reports Military Times. Mr. Trump confirmed reports that US officials are discussing withdrawal plans with both the Taliban and Afghanistan government officials, but vowed to bring some troops home soon. About 14,000 US troops are currently stationed in Afghanistan.

New research shows children’s well-being is impacted by a military parents’ injuries, reports Military Times. The findings provide new, data-based analysis supporting what parents have said for years.

Amid escalating tensions, retaking a hijacked ship is part of Israeli-US joint military exercises, reports The Associated Press.

US troops may be victims of a massive credit card hack in South Korea, reports Stars and Stripes. Hackers stole information from more than 1 million US and South Korean credit cards and listed it for sale on the dark web during the past three months.

Australia to join US-led mission in Strait of Hormuz, reports The Hill, to police and ensure freedom of navigation through this major trade route. Australian maritime surveillance aircraft will deploy to the region by the end of the year, a frigate in January for six months, and military personnel to the International Maritime Security Construct headquarters in Bahrain.

The Navy relieved the XO of the fast attack submarine Jimmy Carter, reports Navy Times, due to “a loss of confidence in his personal judgment” and is investigating Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Cebik’s personal conduct.

The Navy reports a E-2D Advanced Hawkeye plane missed its cable while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier earlier this month, damaging four aircraft resulting in a “Class A mishap,” meaning property damage was more than $2 million.

US Air Force Academy chapel to close for renovations, reports Air Force Times. The chapel will be closed for three years to complete the $158 million restoration and preservation project scheduled to begin Nov. 1, 2019.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is being awarded a $20,000,000 (estimated) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering services. This contract provides for engineering services on all of Northrop designed platforms managed by the 424th Supply Chain Management Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base. The location of performance is Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and the ordering period will end August 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8119-19-D-0002).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded $15,750,807 for firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00024-19-F-5201 on previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-15-D-5208 to exercise a one-year option for the production Ring Laser Gyro Navigation (RLGN) System, provisioned items and associated technical program support of the Navy’s WSN-7 navigation system. The AN/WSN-7(V) RLGN system is a self-contained inertial navigator designed for Navy surface ships. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2021. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2019 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,750,807 will be obligated at time of award, and $3,885,984 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

HII Mission Driven Innovative Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, is awarded a $15,604,482 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to exercise Option Period Two under previously awarded contract M95494-17-F-0021. The work to be performed provides Headquarters Marine Corps, Plans, Policies and Operations; and Marine Corps Installations Command with technical and engineering support for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosive Consequence Management Program. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed August 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,786,006 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters Contracting Office, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sonalysts Inc., Waterford, Connecticut, is awarded a $9,440,639 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to the German navy for the maintenance of the Dangerous Waters Naval Simulator to meet its simulation and training requirements, including proper levels of integration and interoperability. This contract includes purchases to Federal Republic of Germany under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Wilhelmshaven, Germany (50%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (25%); and San Diego, California (25%); and is expected to be complete by August 2023. Foreign Military Sales Federal Republic of Germany funding in the amount of $1,173,145 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00178-19-D-4500).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $101,102,078 modification (P00037) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0014 for contractor logistics support services. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $34,036,607 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Ameresco Inc., Washington, District of Columbia, was awarded a $7,140,290 firm-fixed-price contract for the installation of a natural gas driven reciprocating engine combined heat and power system, associated pumps, controls, interconnect fees and civil mechanical electrical upgrades. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 1, 2020. Fiscal 2017 military construction funds in the amount of $7,140,290 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-19-C-4014).

CORRECTION: A $32,753,836 contract announced on Aug. 20, 2019, to DynCorp International LLC, McLean, Virginia (W560MY-19-C-0002), to train, advise and assist, was not awarded on that date. It will be awarded today, Aug. 21, 2019, with an adjusted estimated completion date of Aug. 18, 2020. All other information in the announcement is correct.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

