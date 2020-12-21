Space Force Now ‘Guardians’ of the Galaxy

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, December 21, 2020 · Leave a Comment

US Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. James Richardson

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The US Navy has its sailors, the Army has soldiers. There are Marines and airman. The US Space Force troops will be called “guardians,” reports The Hill. “Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier,'” reads a Space Force statement.

US Navy CNO ADM Mike Gilday could be getting the new COVID-19 vaccine this week, and he is encouraging sailors to get vaccinated when they have the opportunity, reports Navy Times. In a message to the fleet, he wrote, “We will make the vaccine available more broadly through a tiered plan as production ramps up, prioritizing those executing our most critical missions.”

US Vice President Mike Pence got his COVID vaccine on television Friday, reports BBC. Other senior government leaders also received the shots. President Donald Trump was absent from the list of officials, reports Business Insider.

US Forces Korea said it is strengthening its coronavirus containment measures as a coronavirus outbreak in South Korea continues to surge, reports UPI.

The US Attorney’s Office in Baltimore has seized two domain names posing as biotechnology companies developing COVID-19 treatments but are apparently collecting personal information for fraud and installing malware, reports The Associated Press.

Congress is preparing for a clash with President Donald Trump over the National Defense Authorization Act, reports The Hill, that could result in the first veto override of his presidency. The president has 10 days, not including Sundays or the day the White House receives the bill, to veto. That means he has until Dec. 23 to veto the NDAA.

The cyberattack on US government agencies reported last week has also hit targets worldwide, including Belgium, Great Britain, Canada, Israel, and Mexico, reports South China Morning Post. Microsoft said that more than 40 customers have been hit by the malware which has been linked to Russia. US StateSec Mike Pompeo said the attacks were “pretty clearly” Russian, reports NBC News. A day later President Trump downplayed Russia’s involvement, suggesting that China might have been responsible, reports Politico.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) has asked DefSec Christopher Miller to delay collecting deferred payroll taxes from military members until October, reports Military Times. She said that service may be about to face further financial strains because of the collection of these deferred taxes, which starts in January.

Army GEN Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with Taliban peace negotiators last week to urge a reduction in violence across Afghanistan, even as senior American officials in Kabul warned that stepped-up Taliban attacks endanger the militant group’s peace talks with the Afghan government, reports Military Times.

Afghan security forces are reportedly on the lookout for the use of small, magnetic “sticky bombs” that, placed under the vehicles of unsuspecting targets, have accounted for a growing number of fatalities among Afghan officials in recent weeks, reports Task & Purpose.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi denounced US decisions to blacklist Chinese entities and officials, reports UPI, describing the moves as an “emotional lashing out” against Chinese policies.

The US Air Force successfully got an F-22, F-35B, and XQ-58A Valkyrie “attritable” drone talking to each other in a Dec. 9 test, reports Air Force Magazine, demonstrating a connectivity between stealth platforms the service has sought for years.

The Air Force’s 60th Security Forces Squadron launched the first drone-based perimeter security system at Travis Air Force Base in California, reports UPI. Drone provider Easy Aerial collaborated with the squadron.

Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research is teaming up with the US Army to create models for self-driving military vehicles, reports Army Times.

Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team out of Fort Riley, KS, have tested a new, mobile assault bridge, designed to cross battlefield barriers, reports Military.com. The new bridge is expected to be fielded to the first combat troops in 2021.

For the first time in nearly 800 years, Jupiter and Saturn will align in the winter solstice sky to become what is known as the “Christmas Star” tonight, Dec. 21, reports the Tennessean. The planets will be visible and appear low in the western sky in the northern hemisphere for about 45 minutes to an hour after sunset.

SpaceX had postponed its second spy satellite mission for the US government, reports UPI, due to a slightly high pressure reading in an upper stage liquid oxygen tank on the Falcon 9 rocket. The launch was then successfully completed Saturday. It will be SpaceX’s final launch of 2020, reports Chron.

The FBI is investigating five reports of drones being flown illegally near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, reports WBT. The incidents occurred from late October to early December. In August, a small drone flew close to Air Force One as it was landing at Joint Base Andrews, MD, Military.com reported at the time. The FBI warns that as Christmas nears, drones will be received as gifts. The agency encourages the public to abide by federal and state laws. The Federal Aviation Administration provides information on the rules and regulations for drone users.

Contracts:

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded an $8,400,868 firm-fixed-price order (N68335-21-F-0102) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N68335-20-G-1043. This order provides non-recurring engineering for the Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS) software deficiency corrections, design and integration of four turret unit sensors and two electronics unit circuit card assemblies to address system obsolescence and provide a standard definition compatible system to multiple systems on various aircraft that utilize the MTS for the governments of India and Australia. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (85%); Patuxent River, Maryland (10%); and Owego, New York (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Foreign cooperative project funds in the amount of $6,853,795; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,547,073 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $14,761,791 firm-fixed-price modification (P000012) to contract FA2860-19-C-0005 for rotary wing maintenance. This contract provides helicopter maintenance of aircraft assigned to the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. This modification exercises Option Period Two and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $75,020,715. The 316th Contracting Squadron, Services Flight, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Viasat Inc., Duluth, Georgia, is awarded a $10,882,119 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides technical support, non-warranty hardware repair or replacement, obsolescence management, on-site maintenance, preventative maintenance, spare parts and replacement pedestals in support of the pedestal improvement project for the Atlantic Test Range Aircraft Signature and Avionics Measurement branch. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0012).

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $145,101,510 modification (P00003) to previously issued fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price contract N00019-20-C-0030. This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 90 full rate production Lot 17 Block V Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) All Up Round (AUR) Vertical Launch System missiles, including related hardware and services for the Navy. Additionally, this modification procures TACTOM AUR recertification AGR-4 spares. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (40.6%); Walled Lake, Michigan (11.4%); Gainesville, Virginia (9.7%); El Segundo, California (5.1%); Clearwater, Florida (3.3%); Glenrothes, Scotland (3.1%); Spanish Fork, Utah (3%); Middletown, Connecticut (2.7%); Berryville, Arkansas (2.5%); Midland, Ontario, Canada (2.4%); Ontario, California (2%); Camden, Arkansas (1.8%); Vergennes, Vermont (1.7%); Anniston, Alabama (1.2%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9.5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $140,686,082; and fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,415,428 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC, Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $797,344,313 modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00039-13-D-0013 for the existing Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN). The total cumulative value of this contract is an estimated $6,661,441,247. The contract modification is for services provided under NGEN support for approximately 400,000 seats representing more than 650,000 Navy and Marine Corps users at more than 2,500 locations. NGEN provides net centric data and information technology services for comprehensive, end-to-end information services through a common computing and communication environment to Navy and Marine Corps military, civilian and contractor users. The services provided under NGEN are enterprise services; network services; voice, video and data services; information security services; support services; and testing services. Work will be performed throughout the US with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. No additional funding will be placed on contract or obligated at the time of modification award. Contract funds will be obligated on individual task orders and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract modification will add four option periods under the base NGEN contract with a potential period of performance of nine months if all options are exercised. This contract modification was not competitively procured because it is a sole-source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), one source or limited sources (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

The Johns Hopkins University, Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $300,000,000 bilateral modification (P00006) to contract FA8819-18-D-0009 for additional engineering support services, systems engineering for complex systems, specialized research and development and other support functions. This modification increases the ceiling of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the previously awarded amount of $186,000,000 to $486,000,000. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed May 10, 2025. The total ceiling of the contract is $486,000,000. Fiscals 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being used with no funds being obligated at the time of award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles AFB, California, is the contracting activity.

Blue Rock Structures Inc., Pollocksville, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6300); Daniels & Daniels Construction Co., Inc., Goldsboro, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6301); Joyce & Associates Construction Inc., Newport, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6302); Military & Federal Construction Co., Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6303); Quadrant Construction Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6304); and TE Davis Construction Co., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-16-D-6305), are awarded a $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contracts for general construction services within the Marine Corps Installations East area of responsibility. The work to be performed provides for general construction services including new construction, demolition, repair, total/partial interior/exterior alteration/renovation of buildings, systems and infrastructure and may include civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, communication systems, installation of new or extensions to existing high voltage electrical distribution systems, extensions to the existing high pressure steam distribution systems, extensions to the potable water distribution systems, extensions to the sanitary sewer systems, additional storm water control systems, painting, removal of asbestos materials and lead paint, and incidental related work. After award of this modification, the total maximum dollar value for all six contracts combined will be $429,000,000. Work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps installations at various locations including, but not limited to, North Carolina (90%); Georgia (3%); South Carolina (3%); Virginia (3%); and other areas of the US (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Marine Corps); and military construction funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded firm-fixed-price task order N62473-21-F-4212 at $53,611,262 under a multiple award construction contract for design and construction of a mess hall and consolidated warehouse at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton (MCBCP), California. Work will be performed in MCBCP, California, and is expected to be completed by February 2025. The work to be performed provides for constructing a dining facility and a consolidated regimental supply warehouse and the project includes cybersecurity features, paving and site improvements including parking areas, roadways, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, landscaping, trash enclosures and signs. Demolition includes the removal of nine buildings. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $53,611,262 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5858).

CACI Inc.-Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $20,317,601 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action in support of acquisition and integrated logistics for the Program Executive Office (PEO), Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS), Front Office (FO). Tasking includes support to the broad areas of acquisition and integrated logistics for the current and future programs and their variants assigned to PEO IWS. Support includes the development and management of cross-program and cross-organization policies and practices for the full range of acquisition and integrated logistics support (ILS). The tasking is integral to the execution of legacy, current and future integrated combat systems, above water sensors, surface ship weapons, air and missile defense systems, undersea warfare systems, command and control systems, unmanned vehicles, navigation systems and human systems integration, as well as training, open architecture, interoperability and joint and coalition initiatives. Tasking includes professional support to PEO IWS FO and IWS directorates for acquisition support and ILS. Work will be performed at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, DC. Work is expected to be completed on April 30, 2021. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,003,490 (33%); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,036,21 (34%); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,045,541 (12%); fiscal 2020 research development test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,556,168 (17%); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $378,842 (4%) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N00164-21-C-B002).

Shenandoah Fleet Maintenance and Management LLC, Warrenton, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,384,408 cost-reimbursable definitive contract for Logistics Readiness Squadron/Logistics Readiness Vehicles. This contract provides 866 fleet management and analysis services and scheduled/unscheduled maintenance for approximately 639 vehicles assigned to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and perform roadside services within the permissible operating distance of 100 miles. Work will be performed at Robins AFB, Georgia, is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 12 offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,283,488 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins AFB, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8501-21-C-0004). (Awarded Dec. 14, 2020)

Ernst & Young LLP, Washington, DC, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $33,128,772 for audit services of the Department of the Air Force General Fund and Working Capital Fund financial statements and examination. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., with an expected completion date of Dec 31, 2021. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. The contract had a 16-month base period plus three individual one-year option periods with a maximum value of $135,006,112. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $125,830,971. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $33,128,772 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-17-F-0148).

KPMG LLP, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a fixed-price contract option with a maximum value of $12,097,714 for audit services of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Civil Works (CW) and Sub-allotted Funds financial statements. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which three quotes were received. The contract had a 12-month base period plus four individual one-year option periods, with a maximum value of $57,693,820. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $45,358,627. Fiscal 2021 USACE CW revolving funds in the amount of $12,097,714 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-18-F-0039).

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $41,716,025 fixed-price-incentive (firm target), cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6410 to exercise options for the production of MK54 MOD 1 lightweight torpedo kits, associated production support material, spares and engineering and hardware support services. This modification is in support of the MK54 MOD 1 Lightweight and MK48 Heavyweight torpedo programs. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (99%); and the governments of Australia, Canada, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium (1% combined), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Charleroi, Pennsylvania (70%); Salt Lake City, Utah (26%); and Manassas, Virginia (4%), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,210,110 (99%); and FMS funds in the amount of $505,915 (1%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

