Sotterley to Present Aug. 4 Virtual Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Historic Sotterley will host Gabrielle Tayac discussing the Smithsonian exhibit, Return to a Native Place: Native People of the Chesapeake Region. The virtual event will be held at 7 pm Wednesday, August 4.

The Return to a Native Place exhibit focuses specifically upon the Algonquian peoples of the Chesapeake region – what is now Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. The discussion will examine the continued Native presence in the region and provides an overview of the history and events from the 1600s to the present that have impacted the lives of the Nanticoke, Powhatan, and Piscataway tribes.

​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​A native of Greenwich Village, New York, Ms. Tayac has shown a lifelong commitment to indigenous peoples’ rights and histories. She is a member of the Piscataway Indian Nation and belongs to the Native American and Indigenous Studies Association. Ms. Tayac is vice president of the Board of Trustees for the Accokeek Foundation and was appointed by former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley to the Historic St. Mary’s Commission.

She has lectured and consulted about indigenous issues across the country, including recently at the White House. Additionally, she has published a number of academic articles relating to her research.

This presentation is made possible by the generous support of Maryland Humanities, and the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.

For more information, go to Sotterley’s website.