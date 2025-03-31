SoMD 2030 Supports AI & STEM Summer Camps

The A. James Clark School of Engineering of the University of Maryland at College Park will hold two free summer camps at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland. The camps are made possible with financial support from The Patuxent Partnership‘s SoMD 2030 workforce development initiative.

App-AI Summer Camp @ USMSM on Applied Artificial Intelligence

The App-AI Summer Camp is for high school students with demonstrated background in coding and a strong interest in the application of artificial intelligence in machine learning, computer vision, image generation/recognition, and robotics.

When: July 14 – August 1, 2025

Where: USMSM SMART Building, 44219 Airport Road, California, MD

Admission: Free

Application deadline: May 31, 2025

STEM Summer Camp @ USMSM for Future Problem Solvers

The STEM Summer Camp is for high-school students who are interested in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields of study. It will provide a venue for students to learn mechanical design, electronics, and coding. It will teach engineering and math skills, as well as collaboration and teamwork, and will aim at developing these diverse skills to solve problems and encourage innovation.

When: July 21 – August 1, 2025

Where: USMSM SMART Building, 44219 Airport Road, California, MD

Admission: Free

Application deadline: May 31, 2025

Apply here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

