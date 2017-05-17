Soft Crabs in Season: Another World Wonder!

Posted by Jack Russell on Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Message from the Cap’n is a compilation of fishing advice, waterman and weather insights, Chesapeake lore, and ordinary malarkey from the folks who keep their feet wet in the Potomac and St. Mary’s rivers.

From the Interpretive Buoy System: The lower Potomac water temperature was 62 degrees Fahrenheit over Mother’s Day weekend and the salinity just a tad below 13 parts per unit.

Soft Crabs are in season now in the Chesapeake

As the bay water temperature rises in the spring above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, the Chesapeake Bay Blue crabs (Callinectes sapidus) shed their shells in their growth process. Our first “run” of soft crabs in the Lower Potomac consists of mostly males because they overwintered here. The male crabs seek fresher water in the summertime than the female and migrate toward our headwaters where the water is fresher. As they migrate back down the rivers and bays, they bury in the mud when the water temperature falls to 50 degrees Fahrenheit and lower.

Legends about the Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab

Most famous is the Legend of the Indian Princess, seen on the shell of all crabs. It has been told that the Yeocamico Indians wanted to pay tribute to the “Gods of the Water,” and in doing so their chief painted a picture of an Indian princess on the back shell of a crab and threw it overboard. The gods imprinted all blue crabs henceforth with the beautiful picture. (Let your imagination drift a bit …)

How to tell when a crab is going to shed its shell

In its growth process the blue crab will shed its shell about 15 to 18 times and lives about three years. Crabs literally “get too big for their britches” and shed as their process of growth.

Anyone enjoying crabs around the Chesapeake Bay should be able to tell when a crab is getting ready to shed (molt). Keep in mind that there are many ways to tell when the process will occur. Here is my simple way: Crabs have walking legs and a swimming fin on each side of their body. The sign that a crab is getting ready to shed is located on the swimming fin in the joint just above the last circular flipper. It looks like a fish hook.

The darker the sign, the closer the crab is to molting. A general rule of thumb: the sign starts white when crab is about 10 days from shedding, pink when seven days from shedding and RED when crab is four days from becoming a soft crab.

Cleaning a soft crab

Crabs are only soft for about four hours in the water. Our holding boxes are checked on a regular basis so the crabs don’t turn into “papershells.” Once frozen these crabs turn white and are of inferior quality.

Preparing a soft crab for cooking can be daunting. Our parents used to use a sharp paring knife to clean soft crabs in small lots. Today, scissors are mostly the tool of choice when cleaning dozens for the commercial market. First, those who are a bit squeamish may want to brace themselves, cut off the eyes, then scoop the the sandbag out from behind them. That is the most important thing to do when cleaning a soft crab, get rid of the sandbag. Then, remove the “dead man’s fingers,” which are equivalent to lungs and are attached beneath the points of the soft shell which can be easily lifted up to remove them. On the dorsal side of the crab, lift and cut off the apron. The soft crab is now “cleaned” and you are ready for a fried treat from the Chesapeake.

(Editors claim the video of cleaning a soft crab is too “gross” to post, but if you e-mail me at arster694@gmail.com I will send you the link.)

Hard crab abnormalities are rarely found in the Chesapeake but here is a picture of a four-clawed crab that I put my hands upon at Ben Goddard’s crab shack in Piney Point, MD. Crabs with albino claws and shells are also found but not on a regular basis.

Watermans’ lore: The color blue is bad luck on a boat, that means, no blue paint!

Remember: “It’s Our Bay, Let’s Pass It On”

Till next time,

Capt. Jack

