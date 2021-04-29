SMECO Unveils EV Charging Station in La Plata

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has opened its first electric vehicle public charging station in Charles County at Laurel Springs Regional Park on Radio Station Road in La Plata.

Additional SMECO EV Recharge stations will be placed at White Plains Regional Park, the Charles County Department of Health in White Plains, the Port Tobacco Community Center, and the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center on Post Office Road. They are expected to be operational by the end of May.

Jeff Shaw, SMECO’s vice president of distributed energy and sustainability, recently taped an interview with Beth Groth, a planner with the Charles County Planning and Growth Management department. The interview segment will air on “Your Charles County” on Comcast cable channel 95 and on YouTube here.

Two charging stations in St. Mary’s County are online, and SMECO is working with Calvert and Prince George’s counties to designate suitable locations for new charging stations, as well. Up to 60 SMECO EV Recharge charging stations will be installed over the next four years as part of a pilot program authorized by the Public Service Commission.

The SMECO EV Recharge installations will include Level 2 chargers and DC-powered fast chargers available for public use.

EV owners can use the Greenlots Mobile App to find the nearest station, start and end charging, make payments, and receive real-time notifications. SMECO’s EV Recharge stations will serve the growing population of electric vehicle owners who are transitioning away from gas-powered vehicles. The Level 2 chargers will cost 18 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and the DCFC will cost 34 cents per kWh. SMECO’s EV Recharge rates are based on average costs for other charging stations and are subject to change.

For introductory information about electric vehicles and factors to consider before purchasing an EV, visit SMECO’s website at smeco.coop/EVintro. For more detailed information about battery and hybrid EV models, driving range, battery capacity, cost savings, charging stations, and more, go to smeco.coop/chooseEV.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit their Leader member page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page and Twitter.