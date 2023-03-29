SMECO Nominating Committee to Meet

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors has appointed 10 members to the 2023 Nominating Committee scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 10.

The meeting will be held at SMECO’s headquarters in Hughesville.

The committee will review candidate applications for the five board positions to be elected this year. Elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, one position in Charles County, one position in Prince George’s County, and two positions in St. Mary’s County.

The 2023 Nominating Committee members are:

Calvert County: Kimberly Freeland of Prince Frederick and Terence N. Gibson of Prince Frederick

Charles County: Joseph L. Gardiner Jr. of La Plata, Edward Holland III of Waldorf and William B. Young Jr. of Waldorf

Prince George’s County: Charles E. Clagett of Accokeek and Ernest H. Riess of Brandywine

St. Mary’s County: Edith M. Bell of Chaptico, George A. Brown of Loveville and Catherine Brenda Coates of Lexington Park

SMECO members interested in being nominated should complete a candidate application, which may be accessed and submitted online here. To be reviewed by the Nominating Committee, completed candidate applications should be submitted online by 4pm Friday, May 5, 2023.

In addition to nominations made by the committee, any 15 or more SMECO members acting together may make other nominations by petition. Members running by petition should complete and submit a candidate application by 4pm Friday, May 26, 2023. The application and candidate materials are located on SMECO’s website.

SMECO’s annual meeting will be held Thursday, August 24; however, the election will be conducted by mail and online. Co-op members will receive ballots in the mail. Members may vote online or return their completed ballots by mail prior to the annual meeting. Election results will be announced at the meeting, but no voting will occur on-site.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

