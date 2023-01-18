SMECO Members Helping Members

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative reminds its members that they can help their neighbors who are struggling to pay their electric bills when they contribute to Members Helping Members. Members can sign up to add $1, $5, or $10 to their electric bills each month.

Donations will go to Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, which will give the money to customer-members who seek aid and meet the qualifications.

Find the form to donate here.

Those who would like to make a larger donation can mail a check to SMECO Members Helping Members, PO Box 1937, Hughesville, MD 20637.

Contributions to Members Helping Members are tax-deductible.

For more information, call 888-440-3311.

Those who need help paying their bill can call one of the agencies below to apply for assistance.

Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee (Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties)

8371 Leonardtown Road (Old Route 5), Hughesville

800-255-5313; 301-274-4474

Prince George’s County Department of Social Services

805 Brightseat Road, Landover

301-909-6300

Patriot Connect

SMECO’s Patriot Connect program is designed to help veterans and active military personnel who may be having a difficult time transitioning back into the community.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on its Facebook page and Twitter.