SMECO Awards Outstanding Teachers
SMECO’s Outstanding Teachers from St. Mary’s County are, seated from left: Alesha Boyd, Dynard Elementary School; Tabitha Ringer, Margaret Brent Middle School; and Taren Long, Chesapeake Public Charter School. Standing, from left: Tara Everly, St. Mary’s Ryken High School; Stephanie Stone, Chopticon High School; and Kara Sostre, Evergreen Elementary School. Not pictured, Amanda Kellam, Greenview Knolls Elementary School.
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has chosen 20 educators from the school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties as Outstanding Teachers because of their leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering.
Nine math teachers, six science teachers, and five STEM (science, math, engineering, and technology) teachers from schools in the three counties were awarded. Each was chosen for his or her outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, enthusiasm for teaching, rapport with students, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. The teachers received plaque and cash awards during a dinner held in their honor. During the past 27 years, SMECO has recognized more than 370 of the region’s math and science teachers.
“Outstanding school systems and devoted teachers are vital to improving the quality of life in our community. And SMECO is committed to supporting education in Southern Maryland. Well-educated students are vital for the continued success of businesses like SMECO, because they bring valuable skills to the workplace,” said Austin J. Slater Jr., SMECO president and CEO, when he welcomed the winners. “Our gifted honorees understand that their jobs are about more than teaching mathematics, science, and technology. It’s about thinking creatively and making classroom experiences exciting for students. They teach skills that are important not only to employers and the economy, but also important to our future.”
The keynote speaker for the event was Lawrence M. Clark, an associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Mathematics Education. Mr. Clark said good teachers in the STEM disciplines have three qualities: a commitment to sustaining and nurturing their fascination with the world, viewing the world through a STEM lens; a commitment to collaborating with colleagues in and out of their schools; and the ability to see a scientist or mathematician in every child they teach.
As a former middle-school math teacher, Mr. Clark noted how demands and expectations have changed for teachers in STEM. He encouraged them to try to understand their communities and environments outside their schools and to search for ways to incorporate the realities of students’ worlds into each of their classrooms.
“The world of STEM teaching is complex and changing rapidly as technological innovations emerge and discoveries are made about the world around us,” said Mr. Clark. “The award winners tonight should be very proud of themselves for taking on such a challenging yet rewarding profession.”
SMECO’s Outstanding Mathematics, Science, and STEM Teachers of the Year are listed below.
Calvert County
Rolf Arnesen, Huntingtown High School
Kim Bracey, Mount Harmony Elementary School
Wendy Farrell, Huntingtown High School
Laurel Newcomer, Plum Point Middle School
Marshall Pike, Calvert Career and Technology Academy
Karin Stewart, Calvert Middle School
Charles County
Jennifer Davis, Malcolm Elementary School
Michael Forrest, Matthew Henson Middle School
Michael Johnson, William A. Diggs Elementary School
Christina Laverty, Henry E. Lackey High School
Daniel Meltsner, John Hanson Middle School
Monica Morgan, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School
Megan Parsons, Theodore G. Davis Middle School
St. Mary’s County
Alesha Boyd, Dynard Elementary School
Tara Everly, St. Mary’s Ryken High School
Amanda Kellam, Greenview Knolls Elementary School
Taren Long, Chesapeake Public Charter School
Tabitha Ringer, Margaret Brent Middle School
Kara Sostre, Evergreen Elementary School
Stephanie Stone, Chopticon High School
Enhancing the quality of life in Southern Maryland is part of SMECO’s core mission. The cooperative sponsors events for students in hopes of encouraging them to excel in math, science, and technology. These events include the local MATHCOUNTS competition, the annual Southern Maryland Regional Computer Bowl, and the Elementary Math Challenge. So far this year, nearly 1,200 students in SMECO’s service area have participated in these events.
To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader Member Page.