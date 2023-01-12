SMECO Adds More EV Charging Stations

SMECO employees Brent Morey and Natasha Law commission a new charging station at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. (SMECO photo)

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has commissioned 32 electric vehicle charging stations in Southern Maryland, as of December 2022. With a goal of 60 stations by 2023, SMECO has exceeded the halfway point.

The newest stations are at Elite Gymnastics in Waldorf, Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick, and Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

Unless otherwise noted, all Level 2 chargers are equipped with J-1772 connectors.

The list of EV recharging stations:

Accokeek

Accokeek Library, in partnership with Prince George’s County – Sustainable Energy, Livingston Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

California

Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, Airport Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Charlotte Hall

Charlotte Hall Library, New Market Road, one Level 3 unit, one CHAdeMO connector, and one CCS/SAE connector, cannot be used concurrently

Indian Head

Town of Indian Head Pavilion, Indian Head Highway, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

La Plata

Charles County Courthouse, Baltimore Street, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Laurel Springs Regional Park, Radio Station Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Leonardtown

College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Hollywood Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Park Avenue between Guyther Drive and Court House Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

St. Mary’s County Board of Education office, Moakley Street, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

St. Mary’s County Public Library and Garvey Senior Activity Center, Hayden Farm Lane, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Lexington Park

Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, one CHAdeMO connector and one CCS/SAE connector, cannot be used concurrently

St. Mary’s County Public Library, FDR Boulevard, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Three Notch Theater, South Coral Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Lusby

Southern Community Center, Appeal Lane, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Mechanicsville

John V. Baggett Park, Three Notch Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Owings

Fairview Library, Southern Maryland Boulevard, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Port Tobacco

Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Port Tobacco Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Prince Frederick

Calvert County Courthouse Annex, Main Street, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Calvert County Public Schools, Dares Beach Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, J.W. Williams Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, Auto Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Solomons

Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons Island Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

St. Mary’s City

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Admissions Office, College Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Waldorf

Capital Clubhouse, Waldorf Market Place, one Level 3 unit, one CHAdeMO connector, and one CCS/SAE connector, cannot be used concurrently

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, Old Washington Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Regency Furniture Stadium, St. Linus Drive, two units, four Level 2 plugs

Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center (Waldorf Multi-Gen Center), Post Office Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

White Plains

Charles County Health Department, Crain Highway, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

White Plains Regional Park off St. Charles Parkway, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

