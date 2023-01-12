SMECO Adds More EV Charging Stations
SMECO employees Brent Morey and Natasha Law commission a new charging station at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. (SMECO photo)
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has commissioned 32 electric vehicle charging stations in Southern Maryland, as of December 2022. With a goal of 60 stations by 2023, SMECO has exceeded the halfway point.
The newest stations are at Elite Gymnastics in Waldorf, Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick, and Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
Unless otherwise noted, all Level 2 chargers are equipped with J-1772 connectors.
The list of EV recharging stations:
Accokeek
- Accokeek Library, in partnership with Prince George’s County – Sustainable Energy, Livingston Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
California
- Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, Airport Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
Charlotte Hall
- Charlotte Hall Library, New Market Road, one Level 3 unit, one CHAdeMO connector, and one CCS/SAE connector, cannot be used concurrently
Indian Head
- Town of Indian Head Pavilion, Indian Head Highway, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
La Plata
- Charles County Courthouse, Baltimore Street, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
- Laurel Springs Regional Park, Radio Station Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
Leonardtown
- College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Hollywood Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
- Park Avenue between Guyther Drive and Court House Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
- St. Mary’s County Board of Education office, Moakley Street, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
- St. Mary’s County Public Library and Garvey Senior Activity Center, Hayden Farm Lane, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
Lexington Park
- Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, one CHAdeMO connector and one CCS/SAE connector, cannot be used concurrently
- St. Mary’s County Public Library, FDR Boulevard, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
- Three Notch Theater, South Coral Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
Lusby
- Southern Community Center, Appeal Lane, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
Mechanicsville
- John V. Baggett Park, Three Notch Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
Owings
- Fairview Library, Southern Maryland Boulevard, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
Port Tobacco
- Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Port Tobacco Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
Prince Frederick
- Calvert County Courthouse Annex, Main Street, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
- Calvert County Public Schools, Dares Beach Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
- College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, J.W. Williams Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
- Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, Auto Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
Solomons
- Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons Island Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
St. Mary’s City
- St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Admissions Office, College Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
Waldorf
- Capital Clubhouse, Waldorf Market Place, one Level 3 unit, one CHAdeMO connector, and one CCS/SAE connector, cannot be used concurrently
- Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, Old Washington Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
- Regency Furniture Stadium, St. Linus Drive, two units, four Level 2 plugs
- Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center (Waldorf Multi-Gen Center), Post Office Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
White Plains
- Charles County Health Department, Crain Highway, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
- White Plains Regional Park off St. Charles Parkway, one unit, two Level 2 plugs
Register Your EV
Do you already own or lease an EV? Register your vehicle with SMECO to receive information on EV events in your area and upcoming EV offers from SMECO.
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.
To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on its Facebook page and Twitter.