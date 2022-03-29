Sea-Air-Space Expo to Feature NAVAIR Speakers

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Naval Air Systems Command will be well-represented at the annual Sea-Air-Space Exposition at National Harbor in early April.

Representatives from NAVAIR will conduct briefings at the annual expo, hosted by the Navy League. The expo will be held April 4-6 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill. This year, NAVAIR will again broadcast its booth speakers via NAVAIR’s LinkedIn page.

Briefings will highlight the people and products behind existing and future naval aviation systems, services, and platforms.

VADM Carl Chebi, Commander, NAVAIR, will moderate the panel discussion, “One Team One Fight—Delivering the Warfighting Capability the Fleet Needs to Win, at a Cost We Can Afford.”

Panelists joining VADM Chebi include Tom Rudowsky, Deputy Commander, NAVAIR; RADM John Lemmon, Commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division; Dan Carreño, Executive Director, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division; and RADM Joseph Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.

VADM Chebi will also participate on a second panel themed, “The Future of Naval Aviation in Warfighting.” Panelists will discuss how sea services are overcoming the challenges of maintaining and evolving the fleet while keeping up with the demands on maintenance and future capabilities.

RADM Shane Gahagan, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO) (T)), will share an overview on the PEO’s portfolio of programs.

RADM Brian Corey, Program Executive Officer for Unmanned and Weapons, will cover the development, production, fielding and sustainment of the Navy’s unmanned aircraft, weapons, and target systems.

CAPT Jason Denney, Deputy Program Manager, PEO(T), will discuss the ways the F/A-18 & EA-18G Program Office is changing the industry engagement game.

COL Victor Argobright, Program Manager, Navy and Marine Corps Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, will present an update on Small Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Shelby Butler, Director, NAVAIR Office of Small Business, will share program updates.

Diana Teel, Program Manager, Industry Outreach, will discuss NAVAIR’s NavalX Tech Bridge efforts.

CAPT Dan Covelli, Commanding Officer, Naval Air Warfare Training Systems Division and Naval Support Activity, Orlando, will give program updates.

Dan Carreño, Executive Director, NAWCWD, will deliver an organizational overview.

CAPT Kevin Watkins, Program Manager for Naval Air Traffic Management Systems, will discuss air traffic management for today, tomorrow, and beyond.

RADM John Lemmon, Commander, NAWCAD and Chief Engineer, NAVAIR, along with Jerry Swift, will deliver overviews of NAWCAD, AIRWorks and Rapid Prototyping, Experimentation, and Demonstration.

Theodore Gronda, Program Manager, NAVAIR Additive Manufacturing will discuss operationalizing additive manufacturing for naval aviation.

The annual SAS Expo is open to active duty, reserve, and retired US military personnel, federal government employees and contractors, members of Congress and their staffs, invited guests of the Navy League, representatives of exhibiting companies and foreign embassies, and Navy League members.

The expo is not open to the general public.

This article was provided by NAVAIR News.