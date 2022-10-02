Resource Day Rescheduled: Oct. 7

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, October 2, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The 2022 autumn Community Resource Day has been rescheduled for its rain date on October 7, 2022 from 11 am to 2 pm..

The Church of the Ascension is hosting the day at 21641 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

This event is free and open to the public.

Talk to caring community partners from more than 40 organizations to learn about the wide array of programs and services available in St. Mary’s County. There will be giveaways, including backpacks, and lunch will be available on Community Resource Day.

Some limited social services will be available as well as the distribution of information on a wide array of community services, programs, and support.

Information about housing, health checks, employment support, and much more will be available.

A FREE backpack, full of supplies, will be given to all who participate!

For more information, please contact Sara Martin at [email protected] or 301-863-7361.

