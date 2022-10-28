Register NOW: Naval Aviation Consortium Nov. 1

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Friday, October 28, 2022

The Patuxent Partnership reminds everyone interested in the defense industry, Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022, 9am to 10am – The Naval Aviation Systems Consortium is holding an overview and Q&A session with industry.

The consortium is being held at TechPort 44185 Airport Road California, MD 20619- Come learn about the process to join and how to propose solutions to Navy problems. This is an IN-PERSON Free event at TechPort.

Register to attend at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/naval-aviation-systems-consortium-nasc-101-for-industry-tickets-450530959227

