October 28, 2022

Register NOW: Naval Aviation Consortium Nov. 1

LunchBox Talk

The Patuxent Partnership reminds everyone interested in the defense industry,  Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022, 9am to 10am – The Naval Aviation Systems Consortium is holding an overview and Q&A session with industry.

The consortium is being held at TechPort 44185 Airport Road California, MD 20619- Come learn about the process to join and how to propose solutions to Navy problems. This is an IN-PERSON Free event at TechPort.

Register to attend at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/naval-aviation-systems-consortium-nasc-101-for-industry-tickets-450530959227

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

 

