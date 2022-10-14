Register by Oct 18 to Vote Nov 8, 2022

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 18. Eligible Marylanders may register to vote in advance of the Nov. 8 election using the State Board of Election’s online application page or completing an application in-person at their local board of elections office.



Voters should also ensure their registration information is up to date by Oct. 18. Voters can review and update their registration information online or by visiting their local board of elections office.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot sent by the US Postal Service is Nov. 1. The deadline to request a link to a mail-in ballot is Nov. 4.

Some of the early voting center locations changed following July’s Primary Election. Here are the early voting and Election Day voting locations in Maryland: The State Board of elections encourages voters to review the list of early voting centers, here in Spanish.

Early voting will be held from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3. Early voting centers will be open each day during that window from 7am to 8pm. The complete list of Election Day polling locations is posted toward the bottom of the 2022 Elections landing page under “Polling Place and Precinct Reports.” The best option for individual voters to identify their polling place is to use the Voter Look-Up website. Election Day polling places will be open Nov. 8 from 7am to 8pm.

There are 281 Ballot Drop Boxes in the state. A list of the ballot box locations is available online and also online in Spanish. Voters who choose to utilize ballot drop boxes may submit their properly completed mail-in ballots at any official drop box in their county of residence. Ballots may be submitted until Nov. 8 at 8pm. Ballot boxes will be locked promptly at 8pm on Nov. 8.

Election Judges Marylanders interested in serving as election judges can complete SBE’s online interest form to be considered for this important civic role. Residents can also contact their local board of elections for more information on serving as an election judge.