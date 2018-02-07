Problems Aside, DoD Plans for More F-35s

Pentagon seeks to spend $10.7 billion more on F-35s in FY19, reports Fortune. Despite persistent problems including restrictions on aerial refueling, classified “key technical deficiencies” that affect the firing of air-to-air missiles, DoD will put 77 more into its FY19 budget plan due out next week.

An internal audit by Ernst & Young finds the Defense Logistics Agency, one of DoD’s largest agencies, can’t account for $800 million spent in construction projects, reports Politico, prompting new questions about DoD’s ability to manage its current $700 billion annual budget, which President Donald Trump proposes to increase by billions more.

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday afternoon, reports The Verve. The world’s most powerful rocket carried CEO Elon Musk’s red Tesla Roadster into orbit, then landed two of its rocket cores on SpaceX’s landing pads about 1,000 feet from one another. The success means the Falcon is likely ready to begin missions for customers.

Service members who have been non-deployable for the past 12 months or more will be separated from the military, Military Times reports on new DoD policies under final review. The policy could affect some 235,000 troops, 11 percent of the 2.1 million active duty, National Guard and reserves service members are non-deployable. Of the 11 percent, some 99,000 service members are listed as non-deployable for administrative reasons; 20,000 for pregnancy; and 116,000 for injuries.

