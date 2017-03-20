Prepare Now for a Spring Home Buy

Seasonality plays a huge role in the housing market, says the National Association of Realtors, and that spring spike in housing activity is fast approaching in Southern Maryland, says Barry Friedman of Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. in California, Maryland.

“Spring can be the very best time to enter the housing market for the well-prepared buyer,” Mr. Friedman says.

Zillow research concurs and recommends how to prepare: Do your research. Select your agent. Pre-qualify for your mortgage.

Traditionally April and May see more buying and selling activity in the housing market than any other time of the year. And in a market where the inventory is short of demand that means the savvy buyer can make the deal before the unprepared.

“The spring market has really hit,” says Michelle Camaioni of the Grateful Agent Team at ReMax. “And the pricing is advantageous to buyers. Buyers are still getting closing help and making contracts below price. And new housing is still attractive.”

In Southern Maryland, year-to-year statistics collected and collated by the American Association of Realtors®, show a Southern Maryland housing market regaining its footing. In Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, after two years of falling prices, home prices rose in 2016. And Charles County home prices continued to incrementally rise in average price to $274,000 in 2016, Calvert was $311,480, and St. Mary’s $271,824.

“There is a definite uptick in buyers, and houses that are priced right,” emphasizes Tammy Vitale, Realtor/GRI of RE/MAX One. “I just had a contract on a house in Southern Calvert within 24 hours. The biggest problem I’m seeing right now is the $275,000 to $325,000 market in North Calvert. Not much there if you’re looking.”

Ms. Vitale suggests anyone interested in buying a home visit lenders and real estate agents in making their selection. “Find a great agent with whom you click. Interview several,” she says. The same with lenders. “Just like agents, find one who is willing to work with you where you are.”

