Pre-Thanksgiving Farmers Market @ Airport

Posted by Wildewood Group on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Historic Sotterley will host a Thanksgiving Farmers Market in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport from 9 am to 1 pm November 22, just in time for the holiday.

The Sunday Farmers Market will feature fresh and local food and products in a place where visitors of all ages can see airplanes and future aviators take to the skies, in the parking lot in front of the Captain Walter Francis Duke Terminal at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD.

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is six miles northwest of NAS Patuxent River. Access to the airport is via MD Route 235 and Airport Road. Airport Road is located at the northern entrance to Wildewood Shopping Center and runs past the Wildewood office parks and the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland before entering the airport.

Due to COVID-19, all shoppers are requested to wear masks and keep a social distance from others while in the market area. The vendor booths will be spread out, and there is plenty of parking next to and adjacent to the airport terminal building.

This Airport Farmers Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

The markets will feature locally farmed oysters, pork from free-range heritage pigs, local honey, eggs, baked goods & breads, aged oils and vinegars, pickles, goat milk soap, fall produce, chocolates, spices, Kettle Corn, local wine, local beer, and local distillery offerings as well as a food truck.

Vendor listing will be available on Sotterley’s website.

We hope to see you at the Market!

