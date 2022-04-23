Piney Point Museum Now Open Daily

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point is now operating under summer hours.

The museum will be open daily from 10 am to 5 pm. Those same hours also apply to the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown.

The St. Clement’s Island water taxi, which operates from St. Clement’s Island Museum to St. Clement’s Island State Park, will be available daily starting March 25, 2022. Interested guests should always call the museum at 301-769-2222 before visiting to check on water taxi operations, as adverse weather or other extenuating circumstances may prevent the boat from operating.

“We are extremely pleased to reopen the water taxi for a full season of cruising to the island,” says Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “Being one of our most popular attractions for locals and out-of-town visitors alike, the water taxi allows guests a rare opportunity to and enjoy one of St. Mary’s County’s best assets – our beautiful waters!”

At the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the lighthouse, various museum buildings and sweeping vistas of the Potomac await visitors at the museum and historic park. For more information, call 301-994-1471.

In addition to regular hours of operation, the Old Jail Museum is also open during Leonardtown First Fridays on the first Friday of each month from 10 am until 7 pm or during other special hours during all Leonardtown events. The Old Jail Museum constantly installs new exhibits and is also home to the Leonardtown Visitor Center, where guests can find information about things to do in town and in St. Mary’s County.

All three museums feature stores with various items, including local handicrafts, books, toys, Maryland-themed items, apparel, and souvenirs.

For more information, visit Museums.StMarysMD.com.