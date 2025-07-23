Pax Sets Noise Advisory Through Aug. 31

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Communities surrounding Webster Outlying Field and Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that there will be an increase in aircraft flight activities associated with the US Naval Test Pilot School training from July 23 through August 31, 2025.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories, click here.