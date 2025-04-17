Pax River Noise Advisory Set April 17

Communities surrounding NAS Patuxent River and Fort Mary Walker, VA, are advised that night-time noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place from 5:45pm to 10:15pm April 17, 2025.

Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military personnel and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, the naval air station takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

