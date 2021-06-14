Pax Pilots Aid Efforts to Collect Ocean Sciences Data

US Navy squadron VXS-1 flies NP-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft — a RC-12M King Air and a UV-18 Twin Otter — to help scientists collect data for airborne research, reports Seapower Magazine. The US Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron One is based at NAS Pax River and logs more than 400 flight hours each year. NRL oceanographer Damien Josset, who participated in the recent deployment to Alaska, said support from the VXS-1 research pilots allows researchers to collect critical ocean sciences data that is then used to improve numerical simulations and as inputs of ocean models, and better predict the ocean environment for Navy operations.

MAJ GEN Robert Castellvi has been relieved from his position as the inspector general of the Marine Corps, reports Marine Corps times, for failures that contributed to the deaths of nine service members in a 2020 amphibious assault vehicle accident in California. The 2,002-page Marine Corps investigation report was released in April.

GEN Tod Wolters, the top US commander in Europe, said Afghanistan special operations forces, might be trained in Europe, after the US troop withdrawal in Afghanistan is completed, reports Defense One. Training would be managed by the NATO Office of the Senior Civilian Representative, Wolters said. US and other NATO allies could have 450 F-35s stationed in Europe by 2030, reports Military.com.

Lockheed Martin said it expects to build up to 139 F-35s in 2021, reports Breaking Defense. This would mark an increase of 19 from last year. Air Force Magazine reports that the company is set to deliver 169 F-35s in fiscal 2022.

While many aspects of President Joe Biden’s defense budget were known before it was officially released, there were some surprises, reports Breaking Defense. Among them: a resilient F-35 program and a shrinking Navy.

Multiple rockets Thursday targeted two Iraqi facilities, including Balad airbase which hosts US and coalition troops, reports AP. No casualties were reported.

DefSec Lloyd Austin won’t say whether the US military will still conduct airstrikes in Afghanistan to defend population centers after the troop withdrawal is finished, reports Air Force Magazine.

Naval Horizons is encouraging high school student to participate in its annual essay contest, reports the Office of Naval Research. Students are invited to learn about naval research topics by watching an educational video series from the DoN’s Naval STEM education and outreach program. They then can submit an essay that explains how they’re inspired by naval research and the naval workforce. The contest closes at 11:59 pm July 30.

More than 50 high school students with a strong interest in STEM and 15 schools in Ventura County, CA, participated in a hackathon competition with the theme “Hack the Future.” Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division; Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division; and Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center partnered with the local school system to present the virtual competition.

JHNA, a digital engineering solutions company, acquired Patuxent River-based systems security engineering services firm Technology Security Associates, reports Inside NOVA. TSA is a provider of cybersecurity, anti-tamper, and platform security services protecting DoD systems and information.

US Northern Command’s GEN Glen VanHerck wants $80 million to continue testing SpaceX’s and OneWeb’s low Earth orbit satellite internet service, which it believes could solve the military’s Arctic communications problems, reports C4IRSNET.

DoD said last week that it is creating a sixth regional center to focus on issues related to the Arctic region, such as climate change and security, reports UPI.

WTOP News spoke to two federal officials about what companies, private people, and the government can and should be doing to prevent and deal with cyberattacks.

Chris Inglis, speaking before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee, said the US must retake the initiative on cyber and “create coherence, unity of effort, and unity of purpose” across government and the private sector to combat adversaries, reports Breaking Defense. Inglis is Biden’s nominee to be the first White House national cyber director.

George Kennett, who retired in 2008 as the NAS Patuxent River fire chief , was inducted recently into the Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) Hall of Fame, reports The Tester. The F&ES awards were announced earlier this year.

Marylanders’ COVID-19 numbers have hit new lows, WTOP News reports.

Volunteers removed about 500 pounds of trash from shores of the Patuxent River at NAS Pax River, reports The Tester. About 100 people picked up the trash June 1-3.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division communications team earned three first-place awards for entries it submitted to the 2021 National Association of Government 2021 Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards, reports dcmilitary.com.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $53,773,633 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide continuing operator, maintenance, logistics and sustainment engineering support, to include training, supply chain and spares management for peculiar items, peculiar support equipment, and technical publications in support of the RQ-4A Global Hawk Broad Area Maritime Surveillance – Demonstrator (BAMS-D) aircraft being mission-capable for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (45%); undisclosed location outside the continental US (33%); San Diego, California (8%); Indianapolis, Indiana (7%); El Segundo, California (4%); Sterling, Virginia (2%); and Salt Lake City, Utah (1%), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $53,773,633 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0054).

Perk Company Inc., Cleveland, Ohio (W91236-21-D-2035); Metro Paving Corp., Hyattsville, Maryland (W91236-21-D-2012); and Miami Wiipica LLC, Reston, Virginia (W91236-21-D-2034), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for road and construction work at Arlington National Cemetery. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 9, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Contrack Watts Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $33,652,278 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a shore-to-ship utility system. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Bahrain, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2024. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $33,652,278 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-21-C-0013).

Fulcrum Concepts LLC, Mattaponi, Virginia, was awarded a $9,536,937 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development, integration and testing of the Modular Effects Launcher. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Mattaponi, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of June 9, 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,536,937 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W911W6-21-C-0041).

Advanced Sciences and Technologies LLC, Berlin, New Jersey (N66001-21-D-0100); Bart & Associates Inc., McLean, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0101); Dark Wolf Solutions LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0102); Data Intelligence LLC, Marlton, New Jersey (N66001-21-D-0103); Grove Resource Solutions Inc., Frederick, Maryland (N66001-21-D-0104); ODME Solutions LLC, San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0105); Solute Inc., San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0106); Sugpiat Defense LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (N66001-21-D-0107); Timitron Corp., Portsmouth, Virginia (N66001-21-D-0108); and Vector Planning & Services Inc., San Diego, California (N66001-21-D-0109), are awarded a $47,330,220 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-with-no fee pricing for cybersecurity systems engineering support including software development and training, hardware engineering, network engineering, configuration management, and information assurance planning. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This two-year contract includes one three-year option period and one two-year option which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $178,437,188. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (90%); Washington, DC (5%); and San Diego, California (5%). The period of performance of the base award is from June 10, 2021, through June 9, 2023. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 9, 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; working capital (DOD) funds; Department of Homeland Security funds; research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds; and other procurement (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposal (N66001-20-R-0004) published on the beta.sam.gov web site and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central web site. Twenty-three offers were received and 10 were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Amee Bay LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (N64498-21-D-0028); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N64498-21-D-0029); Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-21-D-0030); and Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc., Wyomissing, Pennsylvania (N64498-21-D-0039), are awarded a combined $44,172,422 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering and technical support services for rotating electrical equipment and sealed insulation systems utilized in generators, electric motors, transformers, cables, power conversion and distribution equipment onboard all Navy hulls for the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Code 445. Each awardee will be awarded $500 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. It is estimated that will be performed on the West Coast (45%); East Coast (35%); and outside the continental US (20%). Work will be assigned according to individual task orders and is expected to be completed by June 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This multiple award contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with six offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $13,757,226 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-4312 for the execution planning efforts under option period 3 to support maintenance and sustainment execution contracts for littoral combat ship class ships homeported in San Diego, California. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,757,226 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the administrating contracting activity (N00024-18-C-4312).

Lyon Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded an $8,077,424 firm-fixed-price contract to provide the management, technical, procurement, production, testing and quality assurance necessary to plan, prepare and execute all maintenance, repair, and alterations required to complete the docking phased maintenance availability onboard the USNS Hunter (TSV-3). Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through January, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,077,424 and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The requirement was competitively procured as a small business set-aside solicited through the beta.sam.gov website, with two offers received. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N50054-21-C-0004).

Canon U.S.A. Inc., Arlington, Virginia (SP7000-21-D-0004); and Xerox Corp., Honolulu, Hawaii (SP7000-21-D-0005), are sharing a maximum $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SP7000-19-R-1003 for color reproduction equipment and associated services. These were competitive acquisitions with two responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia, Hawaii, and inside and outside the continental US, with a June 9, 2026, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal year 2021 through 2026 working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $7,575,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for physical fitness uniform pants. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, with a June 9, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-21-D-B112).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland (N62649-21-D-0007); American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc., Parsippany, New Jersey (N62649-21-D-0008); Bahrain Fujairah Marine Services W.L.L., Adliya, Bahrain (N62649-21-D-0009); Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (N62649-21-D-0010); DaeKee Global Co. Ltd., Busan, Republic of Korea (N62649-21-D-0011); DFS Technical Services LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (N62649-21-D-0012); Disaster Management Group LLC, Indiantown, Florida (N62649-21-D-0013); Downie Jones Ship Stores, Bulimba, Queensland, Australia (N62649-21-D-0014); Downie Jones Ship Stores Limited, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong (N62649-21-D-0015); Global Defense Logistics SRL, Constanta, Romania (N62649-21-D-0016); Global Maritime Logistics Support Inc., Olongapo City, Zambales, Philippines (N62649-21-D-0017); Horizon Strategies LLC, Winston Salem, North Carolina (N62649-21-D-0018); JT Square Pte. Ltd., Singapore (N62649-21-D-0019); KVG LLC, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania (N62649-21-D-0020); Meridian Global Consulting LLC, Mobile, Alabama (N62649-21-D-0021); Multinational Logistic Services Limited, Gziza, Malta (N62649-21-D-0022); OPS Corp., Busan, Republic of Korea (N62649-21-D-0023); Qube Ports Pty. Ltd. (dba Qube Government Services), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia (N62649-21-D-0024); Relyant Global LLC, Maryville, Tennessee (N62649-21-D-0025); Shipping Consultants Associated Ltd., Chatham, Kent, United Kingdom (N62649-21-D-0026); Seabulk Logistics Services, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (N62649-21-D-0027); Stirling Advanced Logistical Services, Amman, Jordan (N62649-21-D-0038); TechTrans Intl., Houston, Texas (N62649-21-D-0028); Toll Remote Logistics Pty. Ltd., Melbourne, Victoria, Australia (N62649-21-D-0029); TranLogistics LLC, Miami, Florida (N62649-21-D-0030); US21, Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (N62649-21-D-0031); Vantage International Partners LCC, Destin, Florida (N62649-21-D-0032); Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado (N62649-21-D-0033); and Waypoint LLC, Brookings, South Dakota (N62649-21-D-0034), are awarded a ceiling priced $121,000,000 multiple award of firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to provide worldwide expeditionary supplies and services to support humanitarian and disaster relief, military exercises, and contingencies. The contracts will run concurrently and will include a five-year base performance period, with one five-year option, with individual requirements performed under task orders when specific dates and locations are identified. If the option period is exercised, the total estimated value of the contracts combined will have a ceiling value of $242,000,000. The base period will begin July 2021 and is expected to be completed by June 2026; if all options are exercised, the performance period will be completed by June 2031. Work will be performed in 22 geographic regions: North America; Caribbean and Bermuda; Central America; South America; Middle East; Bahrain; United Arab Emirates; Africa; Eastern Europe and Western Asia; Western Europe; Mainland Asia; Japan; Indian Ocean; Sri Lanka; Australia and Oceania; Pacific Islands; Philippines; Indonesia; Malaysia and Singapore; Thailand; Vietnam; and Southeastern Asia. Due to the fact that the specific requirements cannot be predicted at this time, more specific information about the percentage and where the work will be performed cannot be currently provided. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,500 will be obligated ($500 on each of the 29 contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts), and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Additional funds will be obligated at the task order level with the appropriate fiscal year operation and maintenance (Navy) funding as issued by the customers for each area of responsibility. The requirement was competitively procured for the award of multiple contracts with the solicitation posted on beta.sam.gov, Navy Electronic Commerce Online (NECO), and AsiaNECO with 35 offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Japan, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a $37,849,913 firm-fixed-priced, long-term requirements contract for mini-stock point and the repair of items supporting the inertial navigation system AN/WSN-7, the AN/BPS-15/16 radar set and the DDG integrated bridge systems. This contract includes a 60-month ordering period with no options. All work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual task orders are issued, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-21-D-PC01).

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, is awarded an $26,913,657 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only contract for ship-installation, integrated logistic support, fleet support, and life-cycle-sustainment of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 surface ship undersea warfare systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $61,729,316. The contract combines purchases for the Navy (97.6%); and the governments of Japan (2%) and Australia (0.4%) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (26%); Everett, Washington (23%); Norfolk, Virginia (19%); Yokosuka, Japan (14%); San Diego, California (13%); Bath, Maine (1%); Manassas, Virginia (1%); Mayport, Florida (1%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (1%); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (1%), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,234,914 (43%); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,892,808 (24%); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,270,505 (11%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $974,554 (8%); fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $591,246 (5%); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $498,393 (4%); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $291,038 (2%); Foreign Military Sales Japan funds in the amount of $205,855 (1%); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $68,850 (1%); and Foreign Military Sales Australia funds in the amount of $38,730 (1%) will be obligated at time of award, of which funds in the amount of $591,246 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-5202).

International Marine & Industrial Applicators LLC, Spanish Fort, Alabama, is awarded a $13,762,373 firm-fixed-price contract for preservation work onboard USS Toledo (SSN-769). The services under this contract include blasting, preservation, and surface preparation; touch-up, blasting, and painting of high solid coatings and non-high solid coatings; cleaning of sanitary and other tanks; construction of scaffolding required to accomplish taskings; general shipboard cleaning; containment/blast protection; preparation and preservation of dampening tiles; zinc replacement; lead ballast removal and installation; and special hull treatment removal, preparation, preservation, and installation. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $16,997,778. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2022. If all options are exercised work will continue through September 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N4215821CS001).

