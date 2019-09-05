Pax Partnership Hosts Canned Food Drive

The Patuxent Partnership is leading a Canned Food Drive to help increase donations of non-perishable food items for a local food pantry. The food pantry needs the consistent support of local businesses and people to help keep our neediest residents fed and healthy.

Some items are always needed:

Soup

Jelly/peanut butter

Canned meat

Canned pasta

Canned veggies

Canned beans

Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at Church of Ascension on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 to 11:45 am or, if you have a full donation box, you can call 240-298-0488 and someone will come and pick it up. Church of the Ascension is located at 21641 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Another option for drop-off is to deliver your donations to The Patuxent Partnership office located at 22335 Exploration Drive in Suite 1035 in Lexington Park. Drop-off times are Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm and Fridays from 8 am to 2 pm.

Close to 10 percent of St. Mary’s County residents do not have stable access to the food they need. Many of those residents are children. Food pantries are an excellent way to ensure all residents have access to nourishment and can then thrive in their daily lives. While food drives are common around the holidays in winter, the need for good food is always there, and our businesses can help.

