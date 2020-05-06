Patton’s WWII Command Car Up for Auction

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Gen. George S. Patton’s WWII Command Car is up for auction, reports Military Times. The 4×4 Command Car was part of the 3rd Army headquarters’ motorpool, built in 1944 with a series of modifications to suit the general’s preferences, according to the host company, Worldwide Auctioneers. Acquired in 2018 by the J. Kruse Education Center, a “nonprofit focused on career path exploration and connection for K-12 students and returning veterans,” the car will be auctioned June 13, 2020, with all proceeds going to the education center.

DefSec Mark Esper says the Pentagon intends to request additional stimulus funding from Congress to support the defense industrial base in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Aviation Week. The funding would go to small suppliers that have been hit hard by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

DefSec Esper worries that the Congress and the executive branch $3 trillion infusion into the economy threatens DoD readiness and modernization needs, which require budget growth between 3% and 5% annually, he said. USNI reports the secretary worries the of the infusion “may throw us off that course.”

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker posts once a week, showing the approximate positions of the US Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world. Here’s as of May 4, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting dis-aggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Boston.com reports the pandemic-triggered economic paralysis has the US Treasury borrowing far more than ever before — $2.99 trillion in the current quarter alone. This is more than five times the previous quarterly record of $569 billion, set in the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. It also dwarfs the $1.28 trillion the government borrowed in the bond market for all of 2019.

Reuters reports US weapons makers teamed up with medical device companies and have increased the supply of ventilators to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Working since March to cut through challenges as varied as how to handle intellectual property, confidentiality issues, cybersecurity, and logistics, the two associations created the marketplace that is now serving as a new avenue for the ventilator supply chain.

Contracts:

ASM Research LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $40,284,199 firm-fixed-price contract to provide comprehensive credentialing and privileging program support for the Army National Guard or Air National Guard. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 4, 2025. The National Guard Bureau Operational Contracting Division, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W9133L-20-D-1000).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

