Patton’s WWII Command Car Up for Auction
Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.
Gen. George S. Patton’s WWII Command Car is up for auction, reports Military Times. The 4×4 Command Car was part of the 3rd Army headquarters’ motorpool, built in 1944 with a series of modifications to suit the general’s preferences, according to the host company, Worldwide Auctioneers. Acquired in 2018 by the J. Kruse Education Center, a “nonprofit focused on career path exploration and connection for K-12 students and returning veterans,” the car will be auctioned June 13, 2020, with all proceeds going to the education center.
DefSec Mark Esper says the Pentagon intends to request additional stimulus funding from Congress to support the defense industrial base in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Aviation Week. The funding would go to small suppliers that have been hit hard by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
DefSec Esper worries that the Congress and the executive branch $3 trillion infusion into the economy threatens DoD readiness and modernization needs, which require budget growth between 3% and 5% annually, he said. USNI reports the secretary worries the of the infusion “may throw us off that course.”
USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker posts once a week, showing the approximate positions of the US Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world. Here’s as of May 4, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting dis-aggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.
Boston.com reports the pandemic-triggered economic paralysis has the US Treasury borrowing far more than ever before — $2.99 trillion in the current quarter alone. This is more than five times the previous quarterly record of $569 billion, set in the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. It also dwarfs the $1.28 trillion the government borrowed in the bond market for all of 2019.
Reuters reports US weapons makers teamed up with medical device companies and have increased the supply of ventilators to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Working since March to cut through challenges as varied as how to handle intellectual property, confidentiality issues, cybersecurity, and logistics, the two associations created the marketplace that is now serving as a new avenue for the ventilator supply chain.
The number of National Guard troops mobilized to assist with the coronavirus pandemic is again increasing, reports Military Times. By Monday, more than 46,500 Air and Army National Guard professionals were supporting the COVID-19 crisis response at the direction of their governors, an increase of about 1,500 troops since Friday.
CNO ADM Mike Gilday, in a response to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), reports USNI News, announced the Navy would restart announcements of flag officers in line with a requirement in the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act for public note of senior promotions.
While encouraging states to reopen their economies, the Trump administration projects a steady rise in coronavirus infections and deaths, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1 — nearly double the current level, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times forecasting about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of May, up from about 30,000 cases now. There are currently about 1,750 deaths per day, the data shows.
It took weeks of prodding, but Maryland’s small counties will soon begin receiving $182 million in federal COVID-19 funds intended to help local health departments and hard-hit small businesses, reports Maryland Matters. Counties with populations of 500,000 or more received funds directly from the federal government but smaller counties are required to apply to their governors for the funds. Maryland city and county lawmakers face major revenue losses as they finalize their FY21 budgets in the coming weeks. They’re asking Congress for more help in the next round of federal CARES Act funding to be taken up in the Senate this week.
The US Navy surface force is operating in the Barents Sea for the first time since the Cold War, further expanding its portfolio of Arctic operations by aircraft carriers and surface combatants in the past two years, reports Navy Times.
President Donald Trump imposed new restrictions on numerous items used in bulk-power systems, arguing that foreign-made equipment used in the US power grid increases cybersecurity vulnerability, in the executive order imposing the restrictions, reports GCN.com.
Focusing on secure practices when adopting or expanding a telework environment, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a new product line, reports Fifth Domain. It is a component of the Department of Homeland Security that regularly releases cybersecurity best practices for various sectors.
Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies are teaming up to compete for one of the two teams downselected by the Missile Defense Agency later this year, as the Pentagon seeks a replacement for the Redesigned Kill Vehicle program, which was canceled last August after department officials decided the program was too technically challenged to continue.
Contracts:
ASM Research LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $40,284,199 firm-fixed-price contract to provide comprehensive credentialing and privileging program support for the Army National Guard or Air National Guard. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 4, 2025. The National Guard Bureau Operational Contracting Division, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W9133L-20-D-1000).