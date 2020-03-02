Panel Topic: Women in the Defense Community

Join The Patuxent Partnership and the Chesapeake Bay Chapter of Women in Defense as they hear from local senior civilian, military, and industry leaders on their unique career journeys regarding the state of the country’s defense community today as it relates to women seeking growth and opportunity, and what they predict the future will hold for women in defense.

The event will be held from 8:30 to 10 am Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum’s Flight Tech Hall Building B at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, MD.

In recent history, women have made significant strides to overcome challenges and barriers in their careers in the defense community. Today, the defense environment is much more welcoming to women, but still poses unique challenges for current and future generations seeking leadership and opportunity in defense.

Moderator for the panel will be Dawn Rich of Amelex.

Panelists will include:

Lt. Col. Tamara Campbell , USMC, Strategic IPT Lead, PMA-272, NAVAIR

, USMC, Strategic IPT Lead, PMA-272, NAVAIR Emily Harman , SES (retired), director, Office of Small Business Programs, Department of Navy

, SES (retired), director, Office of Small Business Programs, Department of Navy Adelle Pierce , president and CEO, AM Pierce & Associates

, president and CEO, AM Pierce & Associates Dottie Simeona , vice president, Booz Allen Hamilton

, vice president, Booz Allen Hamilton Leslie Taylor, SES, executive director, NAWCAD

Check-in will begin at 8 am with coffee and continental breakfast available. The panel begins at 8:30 am.

Registration fee is $5 per person for Women in Defense or Patuxent Partnership members; $7 per person for nonmembers. Registration includes continental breakfast and coffee. Please register online here and make payment at the door.

Gold sponsors for the event are AM Pierce, BAE Systems, MIL Corp., Progeny, and Smartronix.

Silver sponsors are Booz Allen Hamilton, JF Taylor, and Kairos.

