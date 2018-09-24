Panel to Focus on Foreign Military Sales

Defense contractors and any other American businesses who have considered Foreign Military Sales should attend a panel from 9 to 11 am Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, presented by The Patuxent Partnership.

The panel will feature RADM Francis “Frank” Morley and will help those who want to try Foreign Military Sales but are unsure about the rules and whether it could be a good or bad thing for business. It will be held at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center located at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland.

RADM Morley is the director of the Navy International Programs Office. He will lead the program with representatives from DCSA, State, Commerce, and the NSC.

Other speakers who have been invited to participate in the panel include:

Matthew Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for the Export Administration; Michèle Hizon, SES, Principal Director, Directorate of Security Assistance, Defense Security Cooperation Agency; Robert Hunter, Director for Defense Policy and Strategy, National Security Council (NSC), The White House; Michael Laychak, SES, Acting Director, Defense Technology Security Administration (DTSA) Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy; Mike Miller, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary, Political-Military Affairs Bureau, U.S. Department of State.

Cost to attend the panel is $10 for members of The Patuxent Partnership or $20 for non-members. It is free for government employees or active duty members of the military. Register here.

Substitutions are welcome, but no refunds will be allowed.

Acquisition workforce attendees can earn 4 CL points.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

