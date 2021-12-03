Open House @ St. Clement’s Museum Dec. 5

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, December 3, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is planning its holiday open house noon to 4 pm December 5.

Enjoy the museum’s Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit inside the museum. Run the model trains, see vintage dolls like Barbies and American Girls, and much more.

The doll and train exhibit can be viewed daily from noon to 4 pm until January 2, 2022. The museum will, however, be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. Find more information here or call 301-769-2222.

And there is still time to visit the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to see the retro holiday exhibit inside the museum and keeper’s quarters.

The lighthouse will be open noon to 4 pm daily through January 2, 2022, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The lighthouse is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point. Find more information here or call 301-994-1471.