Next Farmers Market @ Airport June 12

Posted by Wildewood Group on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Fly in, drive in, or bike in for the next Airport Farmers Market on June 12 from 9 am to 1 pm.

The market is just one week before Father’s Day, making it an excellent opportunity to buy the dads in your life something special. While there, meet one of the AeroPark’s great businesses, AIRTec. The company will be showcasing its DC-3 airplane, which has been modified and upgraded to fly research and engineering missions. Stop by to see the incredible work and ask them questions.

Historic Sotterley is sponsoring the market at the Airport Terminal building at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

The market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing the nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home.

Pick up fresh and local goods like meats, honey, baked goods, seasonal produce, flowers, hard cider, bourbon, craft beer, cheese, oysters, olive oils, chocolate, and more to impress your dad. Check out the full vendor list on Sotterley’s website.

