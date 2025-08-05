Newtowne Players Bring Shakespeare to HSMC

The Newtowne Players are bringing Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” to Historic St. Mary’s City from August 7 – 16.

In this William Shakespeare comedy, audiences are whisked away into a lively game of wit and romance as the fiercely independent Katherina meets her match in the determined Petruchio. Amidst a whirlwind of clever ploys, mistaken identities, and humorous twists, this classic play dives into themes of love and societal norms with both sharpness and charm.

Perfect for theatergoers who relish quick-paced humor and dynamic characters, “Taming of the Shrew” promises an entertaining and thought-provoking experience that will leave you both laughing and reflecting long after the curtain falls.

Show times: 8 pm Thursdays – Saturdays and 3pm Sunday.

Locations:

Thursdays – Saturdays outdoors on the lawn of the reconstructed State House of 1676 in Historic St. Mary’s City at 47414 Old State House Road. Purchase tickets here.

The 3pm Sunday, August 10, performance will be at the Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center on the campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland at 47855 College Drive in St. Mary’s City. Purchase tickets here.