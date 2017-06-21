New CSM Tuition Rate Set

College of Southern Maryland students will see an increase in tuition for the fall 2017 semester.

Tuition for residents of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties will increase by $2 per credit to $125 per credit, a 1.6 percent increase. Tuition for Maryland residents outside of the tri-county region will increase by $4 per credit to $217 per credit and for out-of-state residents by $5 per credit to $280 per credit. The comprehensive fee remains at 23 percent of tuition.

CSM’s operating budget is supported by funding from the state, the three counties of Southern Maryland, and tuition and fees. The fiscal 2018 budget of $66,203,592 is based on approved funding by the state and Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. Of the total revenues, tuition, and fees constitute nearly 44 percent, county appropriations 28 percent and state funding nearly 26 percent with 2 percent from other sources.

“We’ve been diligent in developing a budget based on conservative revenue estimates that will continue to provide quality educational experiences for our students,” said CSM President Dr. Brad Gottfried. “Despite the tight county and state budgets, we were able to craft a budget that minimizes tuition increases and maintains quality services.”

“Within Southern Maryland CSM continues to be the first choice for college-bound students. We have been diligent in providing transfer articulations and guaranteed admissions, with our most recent with the University of Maryland Baltimore County, increasing such opportunities to over 60 partnerships. Because of these types of efforts made on behalf of our students, CSM graduates are able to move through their first two years of college near home and at a substantial savings over state colleges and universities. More importantly, CSM offers an education that goes far beyond academics, but includes opportunities for students to stretch their leadership potential, pursue rigorous scholars or honors programs, or take advantage of student life, clubs and athletics,” Dr. Gottfried said.

In presenting the recommended budget to the CSM Board of Trustees, CSM Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services Tony Jernigan, CPA, advised the college’s FY18 operating budget reflects conservative estimated revenues which includes funds to operate the new Regional Hughesville Campus’ Center for Trades and Energy Training, including the addition of public safety officers to provide security coverage for day, evening and weekend hours as well as a full-time facilities position. The budget also includes 10 additional hours for the community mediation coordinator in Charles County to become full time and the addition of two part-time community mediation office assistants due to the significant increased use of the Community Mediation Center since its inception two years ago.

CSM’s tuition and fees may be paid over a four-month period through CSM’s tuition payment plan which is available to students enrolled in three or more credits. Since this is a deferred payment plan, there is no debt, no credit search and no interest. There is a non-refundable enrollment fee of $50 per semester. For information on the payment plan, contact the Bursar’s Office at 301-934-7712 or to enroll in the plan, visit the college’s website.

Various resources are available for students regarding financial aid, grants, loans, veterans benefits, or student employment. For information on financial assistance and the types of aid available to attend college, click here.

Additionally, the college offers an online application that helps students to easily identify and apply for potential scholarships. The CSM Scholarship Finder is a quick, easy and free service that helps Southern Maryland students match their backgrounds and financial needs to dozens of local scholarships in a wide variety of academic programs. Most scholarships have a May 31 deadline, however applications are still being accepted online here.

For information on scholarships and financial aid assistance at CSM, call 301-934-7531 or 301-870-2309, 240-725-5300 or 443-550-6000.

