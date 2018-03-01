Net Neutrality Repeal Sparks Paid Prioritization at AT&T

AT&T prepares for paid prioritization as the repeal date of net neutrality nears, reports International Business Times. AT&T touts the prioritization plans as based upon life and safety imperatives and not fast versus slow lanes of internet service for customers.

Salon reports on how DoD is normalizing budgetary bloat.

The Air Force is short 2,000 aviators, which significantly impacts pilot training as well, reports Aviation Week. One suggestion is to shift instructor allotments to other training bases for efficiency.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is developing the world’s biggest airplane to replace rockets to get satellites into orbit, reports NBC’s Mach. The world’s biggest airplane is the 500,000-pound “Stratolaunch” with twin fuselages and a wingspan of 385 feet.

The House Armed Services Committee hears from the head of US Central Command that Moscow’s strategy in Syria is to be both “arsonist and fireman,” saying Russia is either unwilling or unable to halt the violence in Syria’s bloody civil war and pushing peace further out of reach.

The UN contends North Korea has been shipping supplies to the Syrian government that could produce chemical weapons, reports The New York Times.

A federal judge, who then-candidate Donald Trump called biased in 2016, sided with the administration in border wall suits, reports Politico. US District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel said environmentalists’ challenges failed to meet the legal standard necessary to show a federal officials involve violated a “clear and mandatory” statutory duty.

A military expert panel report finds US military installations globally face significant risks from sea level rise and the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. The “Sea Level Rise and the U.S. Military’s Million,” was produced by The Center for Climate and Security and additionally reports the failure to mitigate the risks will impact military readiness, operations, and strategy.

The National Review’s calls for a shock-test of the first in its class USS Gerald Ford. The Navy wants shock testing held for the second in class the John Kennedy and to quickly deploy the Ford.

Super Hornets and Growlers to get bigger fuel tanks, reports Navy Times, providing greater range and capability. While existing fuel tanks are mounted under the wing, the new tanks will sit on top of the wing, on either side of the aircraft dorsal, according to NAVAIR.

Multiple people fell ill after a letter was opened on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, reports Military Times. At least 11 people started feeling ill Tuesday after a letter was opened in an administrative building, and three people were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

Contracts:

BAE Systems – San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4325); Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon (N00024-18-D-4326); General Dynamics – National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4327); Marine Group Boat Works LLC, Chula Vista, California (N00024-18-D-4328); Pacific Ship Repair and Fabrication Inc., San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4329); and East Coast Repair and Fabrication, Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-18-D-4330), are each being awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contracts (MAC) to support sustainment execution efforts for Littoral Combat Ships homeported in San Diego, California (MAC I). These efforts consist of Chief of Naval Operations-scheduled maintenance availabilities, continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative maintenance, facilities maintenance and corrosion control in the continental U.S. (CONUS) and continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, preventative maintenance and corrosion control outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS). In addition, Life Cycle Engineering Inc., Charleston, South Carolina (N00024-18-D-4331); Colonna’s Shipyard West LLC, San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4332); Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc., Reading, Pennsylvania (N00024-18-D-4335); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., San Diego, California (N00024-18-D-4336); Southcoast Welding and Manufacturing LLC, Chula Vista, California (N00024-18-D-4337); and Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00024-18-D-4338) are each being awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity MACs to support sustainment execution efforts for Littoral Combat Ships homeported in San Diego, California (MAC II). These efforts consist of preventative maintenance, facilities maintenance and corrosion control in CONUS. The MAC I contracts will have a ceiling of $250,000,000, and the MAC II contracts will have a ceiling of $109,579,650. MAC I holders will perform all OCONUS work in addition to CONUS Chief of Naval Operations-scheduled maintenance availabilities, emergent maintenance and continuous maintenance. MAC II holders will perform CONUS preventative maintenance, facilities maintenance and corrosion control. MAC II orders are anticipated to be set aside for small business, which includes all MAC II holders and some MAC I holders. MAC II line items are included in the MAC I contracts so that small business MAC I holders can bid on those orders and, in the event two or more small business MAC holders are not available to compete for such work, the large business MAC I holders may compete. Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under these contracts, which are to be performed in San Diego, California, and other CONUS and OCONUS locations, as appropriate. Each of the contracts has a five-year ordering period which is expected to end in February 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,000 ($5,000 minimum guarantee per contract) is being obligated as each contract’s initial delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 15 offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

PAE Government Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-0006); and Readiness Management Support LC, Cape Canaveral, Florida (W52P1J-18-D-0007), will share in a $547,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for line haul, heavy lift, material handling equipment, and personnel transportation services throughout the US Central Command area of responsibility, in support of the theater transportation mission. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Chimes District of Columbia Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded a $45,323,975 fixed-price-award-fee contract for post-wide custodial services for Fort Bragg, Pope Field, Simmons Army Airfield, and Camp Mackall, North Carolina. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2018. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W91247-18-D-0009).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $13,173,353 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide Class V munitions supply support for all ammunition stocks accounted for by 1st Sustainment Command. Bids were solicited via the Internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Kuwait City, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2024. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-18-C-0002).

Kearney and Co., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,644,491 firm-fixed-price contract for Secretary of the Air Force (SAF), financial management (FM) support. This contract provides strategic and tactical functional expertise; workforce development program planning, implementation and sustainment; financial analysis support; administration and executive support; training and education development; cost analysis administration and training; general accounting training and support, and corporate support to SAF/FM. Work will be performed at the Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be complete by Feb. 28, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,796,236 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Strategic Sourcing Division, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-18-F-5009).

System High Corp., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $22,922,563 modification (P00012) to previously awarded task order HR0011-17-F-0001 for program security services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $44,848,611 from $21,926,048. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of March 2019. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $2,411,782 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

