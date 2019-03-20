Nebraska’s Flooding Overwhelms Offutt Air Force Base

Floodwaters overwhelm one-third of Offutt Air Force Base, reports Air Force Times. The flooding in Nebraska is swamping dozens of buildings, much of the flight line, and prompted the evacuation of nine aircraft.

DoD requests almost $23 billion for its black budget for intelligence programs, reports Defense News. This is the fifth year in a row DoD sought an increase in the Military Intelligence Program budget. While the overall fiscal 2020 budget request was released last week, the MIP request typically comes days or weeks afterward.

New estimate bumps cost of Air Force One by nearly one-third to $5.3 billion, reports Defense One. The estimate for the total project appears for the first time in the Pentagon’s fiscal 2020 budget proposal which includes two Boeing 747s, a new hangar complex at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, and other administrative, engineering, and development work.

Military Times lists Pentagon construction projects that could be cut to fund a border wall. See the full list of projects here.

Future destroyer to be named for Medal of Honor recipient William Charette, reports USNI. Master Chief Charette joined the Navy in 1951 and served in Korea as a hospital corpsman.

ISIS spokesman calls for retaliation over New Zealand massacres, reports The New York Times.

Venezuelan opposition seizes control of US offices in New York and DC, reports UPI.

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 18, 2019.

A loss of local news deprives communities of local problem-solving tools, reports US News Desert. Newsroom employment and print advertising was high in the 1990s. Since then, the number of journalists employed by newspapers has been cut in half, and print advertising revenue has fallen to record low levels.

The Marines’ future high-tech MUX drone program is not dead, reports Marine Corps Times, although the corps’ FY20 request for $21.6 million in fiscal 2020 is down from its $25 million for the 2019 defense bill. But the $21.6 million request is more than the roughly $11 million Congress approved in the 2019 annual defense legislation.

Contracts:

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded $326,295,367 for cost-plus-fixed-fee Delivery Order 2005 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001) to develop, integrate and test Increment 3 Block capabilities into the P-8A aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Puget Sound, Washington (86.9 percent); Greenlawn, New York (6.7 percent); Rockford, Illinois (2.6 percent); Rancho Santa Margarita, California (1.6 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (1 percent); Mesa, Arizona (0.8 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (0.3 percent); and Jacksonville, Florida (0.1 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,442,320; and Cooperative Engagement Agreement funds in the amount of $19,200,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Concurrent Technologies Corp., Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is awarded $7,614,277 for modification number P00001 to task order M9549418F0016 under previously awarded contract GS00Q14OADU112. This modification exercises an option for support services in efforts to meet Marine Corps’ energy reliability and resilience requirements for utility distribution systems and various energy security positions supporting headquarters, regions and installations. This modification increases the value of the basic task order to a new total value of $12,394,838. The task order includes four one-year option periods which, if exercised, could bring the cumulative value of this task order to $36,194,304. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (40 percent); Lejeune, North Carolina (12 percent); Okinawa Prefecture, Japan (12 percent); San Diego, California (11 percent); Quantico, Virginia (10 percent); Bridgeport, California (4 percent); New River, North Carolina (3 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (3 percent); Barstow, California (3 percent); Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan (1 percent); and Pohang, Republic of Korea (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed March 2020. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2023. Fiscal year 2019 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $7,614,277 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was competitively solicited via General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services, with two proposals received. The Marine Corps Installations Command Headquarters Contracting Office, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

AT&T Corp., Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00012) with a face value of $12,080,764, to exercise Option Year Three of previously awarded sole-source contract HC1013-16-C-0001 for the Northstar Long-Haul Telecommunications Network and associated transmission circuits for an Ultra-High Frequency/Line of Sight communications system network. The modification is funded by fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $56,131,776. Performance will be at various sites geographically dispersed across the continental U.S. The period of performance for this action is May 1, 2019, to April 30, 2020. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

