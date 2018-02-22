NAWCAD Summer Internships Open for Students

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, February 22, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Now is the time to apply for summer internships with NAWCAD for the 2018 summer, according The Patuxent Partnership‘s newsletter. Applications are due by March 15, 2018.

In the AESIP program, rising high school seniors and rising college freshman can learn about the different technologies that the 3.4 Avionics, Sensors, and E-Warfare Department develops each day. The AESIP program is from 8 am to 4 pm each day and fulfills the 100-hour STEM requirement.

The other program, RADIATE, allows interns to learn about radio waves and radar technologies and gives details on how the U.S. Navy develops, tests and uses them in aircraft platforms. Interns will enjoy a curriculum developed and taught by Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division radar engineers. This program is also from 8 am to 4 pm each day and fulfills the 100-hour STEM requirement.

The Aviation Electronics and Sensors Internship Program is set for July 10 through 27; the Radio Frequency and Antenna Demonstration and Instruction for Advancing Technology Education is set for July 30 through Aug. 17.

Interested students can get the application form online for these competitive internships. Once completed, the form must be mailed in, so downloading the form soon is advised. Accepted students will be notified by April 6. A teacher endorsement is also required.

