Navy Surveillance Plane Evades Chinese Fighter Jets

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the Internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

A Navy EP-3 surveillance plane had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with two Chinese fighter jets, reports Military Times. The electronic surveillance aircraft was flying in international waters in the East China Sea when two Chinese J-10s approached from behind and triggered the plane to make evasive maneuvers.

Overall defense revenues for the Top 100 defense companies in the world increased in 2016, ending a five-year slide, reports Defense Times.

A proposed $2 billion fix of the VA-Choice program failed to clear a parliamentary hurdle in the House, reports Military Times, putting the future of the controversial Veterans Affairs Choice Program in doubt. VA officials say without additional funds, in the next few weeks, thousands of veterans will be forced off the Choice program, and thousands of third-party administrators will be cut off from the department’s systems.

Cooperation with Russia is central to President Trump’s counter-ISIS strategy in Syria, reports The Washington Post. The administration is counting on Moscow to prevent Syrian government forces and their allies from interfering in coalition-backed operations.

The House voted 419-3 to approve legislation sanctioning Russia, Iran, and North Korea, Politico reports after the Tuesday evening vote. The legislation includes constraints on Trump’s power to ease or end penalties against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government. The Senate is expected to pass similar legislation. The expansion of Russian sanctions were prompted by revelations of contact between Trump and Putin about the 2016 US elections, reports The New York Times. Aides say President Trump has little choice but to sign the legislation.

North Koreans are still digging up thousands of bombs, mortars, and pieces of live ammunition, mainly US ordnance, 64 years after the Korean War, reports the Japan Times. Experts say it will take 100 years to clean up all of the unexploded ordnance.

DefSec James Mattis scolds top defense officials for “complacent” thinking that wasted $28 million on Afghan army uniforms incongruous with that country’s desert environment, reports Military Times.

Creating the first formation of B-29s in 50 years, a second flying B-29 Superfortress, “Doc” joined “Fifi,” the other flying B-29 at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in the first formation of these aircraft in the past 50 years, reports Aviation Week.

The Capital Gazette reports on the recently run 2017 Screwpile Lighthouse Challenge sailboat race at Solomons Island.

Contracts:

Maersk Line LTD, Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded an estimated $204,458,639 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price option year modification for international ocean and intermodal distribution services (HTC711-16-D-W014). Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order, and is expected to be completed Aug. 31, 2018. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 and 2018 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. The US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Farrell Lines Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded an estimated $57,755,370 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price option year modification for International Ocean and Intermodal Distribution Services (HTC711-16-D-W009). Work will be performed worldwide as specified on each individual order, and is expected to be completed Aug. 31, 2018. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 and 2018 transportation working capital funds to be obligated on individual task orders. The US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Frontier Technology Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio, is being awarded $19,644,872 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N68335-17-F-0134 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N68335-17-G-0025). This order provides for the procurement of small business innovative research (SBIR) Phase III work that derives from, extends, or completes an effort performed under SBIR Topic MDA 09-021 titled “Improvements in Spacecraft Assembly, Integration and Test.” The effort includes technical support services. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (75 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (15 percent); San Antonio, Texas (5 percent); and Norfolk, Virginia (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $800,000 are being obligated on this award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

