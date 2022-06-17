Navy Museum Releases Aviation Artist’s 3-D Photo Book

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, June 17, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Fans of aviation artist Hank Caruso can find his new book at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.

The museum has released a new book, “Naval Aviation in the Third Dimension,” from Mr. Caruso, an award-winning aviation artist, photographer, and honorary US Navy aviator.

The book presents stereo images of legendary Navy aircraft in three dimensions from photographs Mr. Caruso took in his four decades of documenting flight that included his first-hand flying experiences with Navy and Air Force operational, test, and training squadrons, including the Blue Angels, Topgun, and the US Naval Test Pilot School.

The book includes 175 3-D images of aircraft such as the AV-8 Harrier, F4D Phantom, Blue Angels, F-14 Tomcat, trainers, experimental craft, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

It also shows in-flight operations and historic events, such as flight crew views of A-6 and A-7 bomb runs, back-seat views of Blue Angels’ air show maneuvers, X-32 and X-35 Joint Strike Fighter flight demonstrations, X-47B unmanned carrier operations aboard CVN 71, Test Pilot School flight operations, and aircraft carrier flight deck operation.

Mr. Caruso is internationally known for his award-winning Aerocatures aviation art that uniquely melds caricature with reality. Trained as both an artist and engineer, his draftsmanship and attention to detail add realism to his portrayals of each aircraft’s unique personality.

Less well known is Mr. Caruso’s involvement with stereo (3-D) photography. In his illustrations, part of the subject always extends beyond the borders of the image. Similarly, with stereo images, there is the same kind of depth that he incorporates into his artwork.

He has been documenting military aviation in 3-D for more than four decades and shares them with the aviation community — as well as aviation buffs — at the museum for the first time.

The 3-D viewing glasses that come with the book were designed and manufactured by astrophysicist Dr. Brian May, better known as the guitarist for Queen.

“Naval Aviation in the Third Dimension” is $65 and available exclusively through the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum gift shop and its online portal.

The museum is located just outside Gate 1 of Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Lexington Park, MD, at 22156 Three Notch Road.