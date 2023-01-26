Navy Alliance Seeking New Members

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, January 26, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Southern Maryland Navy Alliance is seeking new members.

SMNA is looking to expand its membership and community engagement to best meet its mission to support, promote, and enhance the intellectual capital and infrastructure at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Webster Out-Lying Field at St. Inigoes as an economic asset and resource to the region.

The alliance is comprised of retired or former senior Navy leadership, business owners, contractors, and community leaders, and has strong and growing relationships with base leadership and fosters close community relations with local government and its key departments, maintaining partnerships with state-level government.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.