Natl. Lighthouse Weekend @ Piney Point

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 31, 2025 · Leave a Comment

National Lighthouse Weekend will be celebrated at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on August 2 and 3, 2025.

Head to Piney Point from 10am to 5pm each day for a fun open house weekend in recognition of National Lighthouse Day, which is celebrated at the museum each year on or near August 7. Enjoy tours of the museum, Potomac River Maritime Exhibit, lighthouse tower, the Keeper’s Quarters, and grounds.

Free admission, but donations are encouraged to support the museum’s mission.

The museum is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point, MD.

Call 301-994-1471 for more information or go to the museum’s Facebook page.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Blackistone Lighthouse replica on St. Clement’s Island.

Blackistone Lighthouse is accessible by the St. Clement’s Island Museum Water Taxi from 10am until 2pm, when the last boat heads over to the island. Fee is $7 per person, for all ages; visitors are encouraged to call 301-769-2222 before visiting to ensure operation as extenuating circumstances and inclement weather can prevent cruises.

Guests can also celebrate National Lighthouse Weekend at Point Lookout State Park on Saturday, August 9, and Sunday, August 10. Visitors can enjoy self-guided tours of the newly renovated Point Lookout Lighthouse from 9am to 5pm, with a ranger-led tour offered each day at 1pm. There are no fees for the lighthouse tours, but all visitors must pay the park entry fee. Day-use reservations are required on weekends and holidays and can be made up to 7 days in advance online at www.parkdayuse.maryland.gov.

The official day as designated by Congress on August 7, 1989, is the anniversary of the signing of the August 7, 1789, Congressional Act “for the establishment and support of lighthouses, beacons, buoys, and public piers” and the date of the first commissioned Federal lighthouse.