Mother’s Day “Drive-Thru” Farmers Market

Sunday, May 10, from 10 am to 2 pm — at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport — give mom what she really wants this Mother’s Day: a trip out of the house to buy some wonderful fresh, local items you can use to make her favorite dishes!

Historic Sotterley is proud to once again host a Farmers Market at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, says Nancy Easterling, executive director of Sotterley. “But this time we are changing it from an indoor Fly-In Market to a stay-in-your-car, drive-thru market. Make your purchase from the safety of your car.

“You will have the opportunity to support some of our wonderful small businesses while also taking home some fabulous and fresh offerings from local farmers and producers.”

At the Mother’s Day Farmers Market there will be items such as:

Oysters

Cut flowers

Beer

Eggs

Bourbon

Baked goods

Pickles and relishes

Bagged coffee

Beef

Honey

Kettle Korn

Hydroponic greens

Chocolates

Farm soaps

Oils and vinegars

Food trucks from Chief’s and Blue Wind will be participating as well. On your way home you will be able to take home some delectable take-out — so no one has to cook on Mother’s Day!

There are opportunities to contact vendors in advance to place a pre-order. There will be a full listing, as names become available, of vendor information available on Sotterley’s website.

Take the opportunity to tour the new happenings at the airport through your car window. There’s a lot going on.

For more information about the growing Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, contact Ken Reed at 44191Airport Road, Suite C, California, MD 20619; cell 301-904-9928 and email kreed@tqci.net.

To learn more about S. Hunt Aero, visit its Leader member page, their fly2W6 website, or on Facebook.