More Remains Could Be Returned from No. Korea

Hours after the first US war remains from North Korea were returned, DefSec Jim Mattis said that relations between the two countries may be warming to the point that US forces could be allowed to return there to find more, reports Military Times. DefSec Mattis spoke on what it means for military families who have never had closure, and how the US will verify the remains are real.

DoD is working on a “do not buy” list of software vendors who may have been compromised by foreign governments, but is still in the early stages of formulating a plan to ensure the defense industry follows suit, reports Breaking Defense. Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer, said office is trying to put rules in place to protect against buying “software that has Russian or Chinese provenance, for instance, and quite often that’s difficult to tell at first glance because of holding companies,” that move the software through the open market.

Defense Systems reports that companies in the IT, defense, energy, biotechnology, environmental protection, and manufacturing sectors have the most to fear from nation-state groups looking to conduct economic cyber espionage. An Office of the Director of National Intelligence report singled out Russia, China, and Iran as “three of the most capable and active” players in this area. ODNI also warned that other countries with closer ties to the US are also undertaking such efforts.

The US Army’s Cyber X-Games 2018 brought together 72 participants from various Army Reserve cyber and network defense units, Air Force cyber and network operations centers, ROTC cadets, and civilian network and cybersecurity professionals from government contractors to respond to attack scenarios on critical civilian networks, reports Defense Systems.

President Donald Trump said Sunday he would be willing to shut down the government if Democrats refuse to vote for changes he seeks to the US immigration system, including building a wall along the US-Mexico border, reports Navy Times.

DefSec Mattis said he is all for re-opening communications with Russia, given the right circumstances, reports Breaking Defense. “It’s most important that we talk with those countries we have the largest disagreements with,” he said.

As Typhoon Jongdari churns its way toward mainland Japan, 7th Fleet ships — USS Benfold, McCampbell, Milius, Stethem, Antietam and Ronald Reagan — homeported at Yokosuka have sailed out to sea to avoid the storm’s expected high-impact winds and rain, reports Stars and Stripes.

Demand for Boeing’s fighter and surveillance aircraft and increases in the company’s service business maintaining both military and commercial aircraft were cited by corporate leaders with helping boost second quarter revenues, reports USNI News. Shares of Lockheed Martin climbed more than 40 percent from November 2016 to March 2018 on enthusiasm over planned increases in Pentagon spending and optimism that the F-35 program was finally ready to soar reports Motley Fool.

The Pentagon has not disclosed which fifth-generation fighter it intends to deploy to Europe this summer, but the aircraft in question could be either the stealthy F-22 Raptor or the F-35, reports National Interest.

Keeping experienced pilots flying for the Air Force has become a major challenge in recent years, but through ongoing efforts in Air Mobility Command and in the Air Force as a whole, the service hopes to reverse that trend, writes Maj. Gen. Samuel C. Mahaney in an Air Force Times commentary.

Contracts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne, Canoga Park, California (N66604-18-D-C801); Alion Science and Technology, Burr Ridge, Illinois (N66604-18-D-C802); AMERICAN Systems, Chantilly, Virginia (N66604-18-D-C803); BAE Systems Electronic Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire (N66604-18-D-C804); The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C806); DRS Power Technology, Fitchburg, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C807); General Atomics, San Diego, California (N66604-18-D-C808); General Dynamics One Source, Fairfax, Virginia (N66604-18-D-C809); Hamilton Sundstrand (UTC Aerospace); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (N66604-18-D-C810); Huntington-Ingalls (AMSEC); Virginia Beach, Virginia (N66604-18-D-C811); Hydroid Inc., Pocasset, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C812); L-3 Technologies, Northampton, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C814); Lockheed Martin, Riviera Beach, Florida (N66604-18-D-C815); MOOG, Elma, New York (N66604-18-D-C816); Northrop Grumman, Annapolis, Maryland (N66604-18-D-C817); Oceaneering, Hanover, Maryland (N66604-18-D-C818); Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C819); Rite Solutions, Pawcatuck, Connecticut (N66604-18-D-C820); Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Reston, Virginia (N66604-18-D-C822); Systems Engineering Associates Corp. (SEA CORP); Middletown, Rhode Island (N66604-18-D-C823); Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas (N66604-18-D-C825); Teledyne Brown Engineering, Huntsville, Alabama (N66604-18-D-C826); and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Woods Hole, Massachusetts (N66604-18-D-C828), are being awarded a combined $561,160,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract to support research and development for the procurement of materials and services used to develop, build, fabricate and support the Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Family of Systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of these contracts to $794,530,000. Each task order will be competed amongst the contract holders, and locations will be dependent upon each awarded task order. Work is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $57,500 ($2,500 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at time of award. Funding in the amount of $10,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 28 offers received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z056); Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z057); Universal Consulting Services Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z058); Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z059); and Cape Fox Federal Integrators, Manassas, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z060), are awarded an estimated $74,470,099 multiple award cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts that will include terms and conditions for the placement of both cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task orders to provide contractor support of policy development, decision making, and management and administration in the functional areas of health management, logistics, and operational support to the programs within the Readiness and Health Directorate of the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. The contracts will run concurrently and will include a 60-month ordering period with no option periods. The ordering period of the contract is expected to be completed by July 2023. Work will be performed at various contractor locations throughout the US (85 percent) and percentage of work at each of those locations cannot be determined at this time. Work will also be performed at government facilities in Falls Church, Virginia (15 percent). Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated ($20,000 on each of the five contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts) and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured for the award of multiple contracts pursuant to the authority set forth in Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504. The requirement was solicited through the Federal Business Opportunities website, with twelve offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Clark Blinderman JV, Bethesda, Maryland, is awarded a $60,503,600 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of unaccompanied housing at Naval Station Great Lakes. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a multi-story masonry and concrete housing complex. Work will be performed in Great Lakes, Illinois, and is expected to be completed by August 2020. Fiscal 2014 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $60,503,600 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with eight proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-18-C-8707).

L-3 Chesapeake Sciences Corp., Millersville, Maryland, is awarded a $27,571,496 modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-6251) to exercise options for the production of TB-29X towed arrays. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (46 percent); Millersville, Maryland (35 percent); and Ashaway, Rhode Island (19 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2019. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $27,571,496 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics – National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $13,748,285 modification under previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-4429) for the execution of USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) Docking Phased Maintenance Availability. This effort shall provide for repair of engine casualties as well as maintenance. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,748,285 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded an $8,836,124 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-09-C-6247) for Navy equipment and engineering services. This modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this modification to $13,254,186. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (66 percent); Chantilly, Virginia (18 percent); Marion, Massachusetts (10 percent); and Newport, Rhode Island (6 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2020. Fiscal 2016 and 2018 other procurement (Navy), and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,836,124 will be obligated at time of award, and $295,000 will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $7,997,406 firm-fixed-price modification under previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2327) to exercise options for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) Conceptual Design. This modification is for additional Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) Conceptual Design efforts. Huntington Ingalls Inc. will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) System Specification. The Conceptual Design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the Detail Design and Construction Request for Proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X). The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on Detail Design & Construction contract. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (95 percent); and Ocean Springs, Mississippi (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2019. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) is exercising contract options for this same scope of work with each of the five companies awarded conceptual design contracts for the FFG(X) program, however, two of the five contract options do not exceed the $7 million threshold for a separate announcement (see Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 205.303(a)(i)). The complete list of companies to be awarded contract options on their respective contracts for this scope include: Austal USA LLC (Austal), Mobile, Alabama – $6,399,053; General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine – $7,950,000; Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi – $7,997,406; Lockheed Martin Inc., Baltimore, Maryland – $6,972,741; and Marinette Marine Corp., doing business as Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisconsin – $7,982,991. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy), funding in the amount of $2,600,000 will be obligated at time of option exercise award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Marinette Marine Corp., doing business as Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisconsin, is awarded a $7,982,991 firm-fixed-price modification under previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2328) to exercise options for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) Conceptual Design. This modification is for additional Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) Conceptual Design efforts. Fincantieri Marinette Marine will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) System Specification. The Conceptual Design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the Detail Design and Construction Request for Proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X). The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on Detail Design & Construction contract. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (40 percent); Marinette, Wisconsin (25 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (18 percent); Iron Mountain, Michigan (7 percent); Crozet, Virginia (5 percent); and Metairie, Louisiana (5 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019. Naval Sea Systems Command is exercising contract options for this same scope of work with each of the five companies awarded conceptual design contracts for the FFG(X) program, however, two of the five contract options do not exceed the $7 million threshold for a separate announcement (see Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 205.303(a)(i)). The complete list of companies to be awarded contract options on their respective contracts for this scope include: Austal USA LLC (Austal), Mobile, Alabama – $6,399,053; General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine – $7,950,000; Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi – $7,997,406; Lockheed Martin Inc., Baltimore, Maryland – $6,972,741; Marinette Marine Corp., doing business as Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisconsin – $7,982,991. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy), funding in the amount of $2,600,000 will be obligated at time of option exercise award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $7,950,000 firm-fixed-price modification under previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2326) to exercise options for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) Conceptual Design. This modification is for additional Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) Conceptual Design efforts. General Dynamics Bath Iron Works will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) System Specification. The Conceptual Design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the Detail Design and Construction Request for Proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X). The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on Detail Design & Construction contract. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (81 percent); Spain (10 percent); and Portsmouth, Rhode Island (9 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2019. Naval Sea Systems Command is exercising contract options for this same scope of work with each of the five companies awarded conceptual design contracts for the FFG(X) program, however, two of the five contract options do not exceed the $7 million threshold for a separate announcement (see Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 205.303(a)(i)). The complete list of companies to be awarded contract options on their respective contracts for this scope include: Austal USA LLC (Austal), Mobile, Alabama – $6,399,053; General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine – $7,950,000; Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi – $7,997,406; Lockheed Martin Inc., Baltimore, Maryland – $6,972,741; Marinette Marine Corp., doing business as Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisconsin – $7,982,991. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy), funding in the amount of $2,600,000 will be obligated at time of option exercise award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

The Victor Group, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $9,505,102 firm-fixed price contract for Healthcare Aseptic Management Services. The contract provides for medical aseptic housekeeping, waste management, and linen management. These services constitute the enterprise-level Healthcare Aseptic Management Services requirement for the US Air Force Medical Service as directed by the Healthcare Aseptic Management Services Requirement Approval Document. Work will be performed at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland; Bolling AFB, Maryland; Dover AFB, Delaware; Minot AFB, North Dakota; Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota; Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts; Langley AFB, Virginia; Scott AFB, Illinois; Seymour-Johnson AFB, North Carolina; Whiteman AFB, Missouri; and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. The awards include a transition period from Aug. 16, 2018 – Sept. 30, 2018, funded with fiscal year 2018 operations and maintenance funds. A base-year period, plus four option periods will follow the transition period from Oct 1, 2018 – Sept. 30, 2023. The base period will be funded incrementally using fiscal year 2019 operations and maintenance funds. This award is the result of a competitive, small business set-aside acquisition. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8052-18-C-0010).

Shell Soft JV, Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,377,308 firm-fixed price contract for Healthcare Aseptic Management Services. The contract provides for medical aseptic housekeeping, waste management, and linen management. These services constitute the enterprise-level Healthcare Aseptic Management Services requirement for the US Air Force Medical Service as directed by the Healthcare Aseptic Management Services Requirement Approval Document. Work will be performed at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico; Holloman AFB, New Mexico; Kirtland AFB, New Mexico; Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona; Luke AFB, Arizona; Dyess AFB, Texas; Goodfellow AFB, Texas; Laughlin AFB, Texas; Edwards AFB, California; Los Angeles AFB, California; Vandenberg AFB, California; JBSA San Antonio, Texas; and Sheppard AFB, Texas. The awards include a transition period from Aug. 16, 2018 – Sept. 30, 2018, funded with fiscal year 2018 operations and maintenance funds. A base-year period, plus four one-year-option periods will follow the transition period from Oct. 1, 2018 – Sept. 30, 2023. The base period will be funded incrementally using fiscal year 2019 operations and maintenance funds. This award is the result of a competitive, small business set-aside acquisition. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8052-18-C-0008).

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Modular Handgun Holster to be used with the Modular Handgun System M17 and M18 pistols. Bids were solicited via the Internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 29, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-18-D-0223).

Inquip Associates Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $23,599,742 firm-fixed-price contract for levee improvement construction. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2030. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 general construction and non-federal sponsor funds in the combined amount of $23,599,742 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity (W91238-18-C-0022).

