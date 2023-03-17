Meet Sunny Squirrel at Cherry Blossom Fest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 17, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks now has a mascot — Sunny Squirrel.

Don’t miss your next chance to meet Sunny at the Cherry Blossom Festival from noon to 4pm March 18 at Lexington Manor Passive Park at 21675 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

Free event parking is available at Lancaster Park at 21550 Willows Drive in Lexington Park. Additional/overflow parking will be available at the Frank Knox Development Center at 21748 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park with an STS express shuttle to the event ($1 per rider).

“I’m totally nuts about our awesome Recreation & Parks programs in St. Mary’s County,” Sunny said. “Sports, camps, parks, beaches, museums – we’ve got it all!”

Sunny will make appearances at community events to promote Recreation & Parks programs. Residents are encouraged to take photos with Sunny at these events, and to tag the Department of Recreation & Parks on related social media posts with the hashtags #SunnySighting and #SquirrelSelfie.