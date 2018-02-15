MedStar Celebrates a Century of Caring

Five years ago, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown celebrated a Century of Caring. The hospital has been a part of the Southern Maryland community for 105 years now, and the goal has always been the same — caring for neighbors, friends, and family members.

In October 2017, the hospital dedicated a room that puts that history on display.

MedStar St. Mary’s History Room, “Reflections,” includes a collection of historical hospital memorabilia. The exhibit commemorates the hospital’s 105 years in the community through photographs, newspaper clippings, uniforms, and many other artifacts, continuing the celebration of a century of caring. The history room is dedicated to Dr. John W. Roache, a retired surgeon and local historian, who has served the region for more than 40 years.

Look into the past by visiting the exhibit, which is open 8 am to 8 pm daily on the first floor of the hospital’s main building. To speak with someone about donating items, call 301-475-6001.

A full history

Seven people founded the hospital in 1912, creating a place where people could receive quality medical attention in a setting that offered comfort and caring. Much has changed in health care and medical technology since that time, but MedStar St. Mary’s remains a place of compassionate, high-quality care that would make its founders proud.

More about the hospital’s family ties can be found on its website.

On the following pages, MedStar St. Mary’s shares information about the events, publications, contest, and more that the hospital offered to celebrate and commemorate its 100th birthday.

This video, modeled like a documentary, includes old photographs, video footage, and interviews with doctors, staff, volunteers on the boards, and administrators.

From a 100-year-in-the-making book to a history-packed deck of cards and centennial video, see the memorabilia that tells the hospital’s story in the words of doctors, associates, volunteers, administrators, and others.

See the students who won the MedStar St. Mary’s Art & Essay Contest. When the hospital announced the contest, which aimed to engage the community’s future generations, more than 100 submissions were received. See the essay winners.

Published in the staff newsletter, The Pulse, the Then & Now series of articles highlighted hospital associates who have been a valuable part of the hospital’s history.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.