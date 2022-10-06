MD Ballots in the Mail; Drop Boxes Appearing

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 6, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Maryland State Board of Elections announced it sent ballots requested by military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline. The Board followed up with the daily mailing of ballot packets to all other requesting voters, jurisdiction by jurisdiction. By Oct. 5 the state expects all requested mail-in ballots will have been mailed to voters in all of Maryland’s jurisdictions.

Voters who have already requested a mail-in ballot should review the Board of Elections’ mailing schedule and anticipate it will take up to five days for the US Postal Service to deliver their ballots:

o September 29: Allegany, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Somerset and Worcester counties

o September 30: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil and Charles counties

o October 1: Frederick, Garrett and Montgomery counties

o October 3: Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Prince George’s counties

o October 4: Baltimore City and St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington and Wicomico counties

o October 5: Baltimore County

Also on Sept. 29, the State Board of elections sent the first round of emails with unique ballot links to US-based voters who have requested their ballots electronically.

Ballot Drop Boxes

Delivering and installing official ballot drop boxes across the state also began last week. All 281 ballot drop boxes are expected to be in place this week. A list of the ballot box locations is available online and also online in Spanish.

Voters who choose to utilize ballot drop boxes may submit their properly completed mail-in ballots at any official drop box in their county of residence. Ballots may be submitted from the time a ballot box is installed and opened until Nov. 8 at 8pm. Ballot boxes will be locked promptly at 8pm on Nov. 8.

Important Deadlines Eligible Marylanders may register to vote in advance of the Nov. 8 election using the State Board of Election’s online application page or completing an application in-person at their local board of elections office. The advance deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18.

Voters should also ensure their registration information is up to date by Oct. 18. Voters can review and update their registration information online or by visiting their local board of elections office.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot sent by the US Postal Service is Nov. 1. The deadline to request a link to a mail-in ballot is Nov. 4.

Some of the early voting center locations changed following July’s Primary Election. Here are the early voting and Election Day voting locations in Maryland: The State Board of elections encourages voters to review the list of early voting centers, here in Spanish.

Early voting will be held from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3. Early voting centers will be open each day during that window from 7am to 8pm. The complete list of Election Day polling locations is posted toward the bottom of the 2022 Elections landing page under “Polling Place and Precinct Reports.” The best option for individual voters to identify their polling place is to use the Voter Look-Up website. Election Day polling places will be open Nov. 8 from 7am to 8pm.

Election Judges Marylanders interested in serving as election judges can complete SBE’s online interest form to be considered for this important civic role. Residents can also contact their local board of elections for more information on serving as an election judge.