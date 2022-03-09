May 9 CalvertHealth Classic Seeks Sponsors

The 33rd annual CalvertHealth Foundation Benefit Golf Classic is gathering sponsorships now for the 2022 tournament on Monday, May 9, at the Cannon Club in Lothian, MD.

In addition to a great day of golf, the event brings together members of the community dedicated to advancing health care for the local community.

CalvertHealth Foundation member Barry Friedman, whose California, MD, office of Primary Residential Mortgage Inc., is sponsoring the putting contest, echoes the foundation’s call for more sponsors. “It is not only a wonderful day to meet other dedicated community members, but an opportunity to support and maintain premier health care in Southern Maryland.”

For example, to meet growing community needs, CalvertHealth Medical Group has expanded its urologic offerings. The group welcomes Dr. John “Jack” Cooper, who provides comprehensive care for a full range of urologic conditions including prostate health, overactive bladder, kidney stones, and urologic cancer.

Proceeds from the 33rd annual tournament will support the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of urologic diseases including kidney, bladder, and prostate cancers.

Calling for other sponsors to join his PRMI team, Mr. Friedman said, “Join us May 9. It’s a great time, and a great boost for our community’s health.”

Other early sponsors include: Open Tournament

Adfinitas Health

Asbury Solomons

Idea Solutions

The Concord Advisory Group

Waldorf Dodge

Early registration is strongly encouraged!

Registration includes breakfast, lunch, golf gifts, and beverages while you’re on the course. Afterward, expect a delightful dinner during an awards presentation.

Please CLICK HERE to learn about our various sponsorship levels. Or download here the PDF sponsorship form, fill out and e-mail to [email protected], or print and mail to the address on the form.

Corporate Sponsor $7,000

Two foursomes at 10 am plus golfer’s gift, breakfast, lunch, and awards dinner.

Company name and logo displayed on sign on all carts.

Banner with your company name will be placed outside the clubhouse.

Tee off from first tee.

Tee sign displaying company name on the first tee.

Company logo prominently displayed on website.

Recognition as Corporate Sponsor in press releases and all print publications.

Reserved table at dinner with company name.

Recognition from podium as the Corporate Sponsor.

Company may place item in golfer gift bags.

Masters Club $5,500

Two foursomes at 10 am plus golfer’s gift, breakfast, lunch, and awards dinner.

Banner with your company name will be placed outside the clubhouse.

Tee off on second tee.

Tee sign displaying company name on the second tee.

Company logo displayed on website.

Recognition as a Masters Club sponsor in program and press releases.

Reserved table at dinner with company name.

Recognition from the podium as a Masters Club Sponsor.

Company may place item in golfer gift bags.

Ryder Club $3,500

One foursome at 10 am plus golfer’s gift, breakfast, lunch, and awards dinner.

Banner with your company name will be placed outside the clubhouse.

Tee sign with your company’s name will be placed on a hole.

Company logo displayed on website.

Recognition as a Ryder Club Sponsor in program and press releases.

Reserved table for dinner with company name.

Recognition from podium as a Ryder Club Sponsor.

Open Tournament $2,500

One foursome at 10 am plus golfer’s gift, breakfast, lunch, and awards dinner.

Tee sign with your company’s name will be placed on a hole.

Recognition in the program and press releases.

Foursome Club $1,500

One foursome at 10 am plus cart, golfer’s gift, breakfast, lunch, and awards dinner.

Sip & Swing Sponsorship $1,000

Food and wine followed by golf clinics to improve your game.

Tee Sign Sponsorship $500

Tee sign with your company’s name will be placed on a hole.

Contest Sponsorship

Recognition on contest hole

Available Contests:

Closest to the Pin – Men $500

Closest to the Pin – Women $500

Longest Drive – Men $500

Longest Drive – Women $500

We look forward to seeing your team at The Cannon Club on Monday, May 9, 2022!



Registration begins at 8:30 am. ONE shotgun start at 10 am.

Don’t Miss Sip & Swing

A fun, non-competitive event from 1 to 3 pm. Sip & Swing starts with a food and wine tasting followed by clinics on your swinging, chipping and putting. Tickets are $75 each.

All donations made to the CalvertHealth Foundation are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. CalvertHealth Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c) (3) organization.

For additional information, contact a member of the CalvertHealth Foundation team: Phone: 410-414-4570 Email: [email protected]. Web: CalvertHealthFoundation.org/BenefitGolfClassic.

Primary Residential Mortgage is located at 23131 Three Notch Road, Suite 201, California, MD 20619; 301-737-0001.